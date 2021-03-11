As GOP makes voting more difficult, few Republicans dissent





ATLANTA (AP) In Arizona, a Republican state senator loudly feared his supporters were proposing overly onerous voter identification requirements. But he still voted for the bill.

In Iowa, the state Republican Election chief issued a carefully crafted statement that did not say whether he supported his own party’s legislation, making early voting more difficult.

And in Georgia, Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan walked out of the room as Senate Republicans approved a bill to block early voting for everyone except the GOP’s most trusted voting bloc. Duncan instead watched the Monday debates from a television in his office in protest.

It’s tantamount to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of laws across states across the country to make voting more difficult. The bills are fueled by false allegations of widespread electoral fraud by former President Donald Trumps and many are sponsored by his staunchest allies. But support for the effort is much broader than just Trumps’ absolute right base, and the objections of GOP policymakers are so silent they can be easily missed.

It’s appalling what’s happening, said former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, who condemned the silence of GOP elected officials. There have been no provable, obvious, system-wide failures or frauds that would require the kind of legislative remedies that Republican legislatures are embarking on. What the hell are you so afraid of? Black people vote?

Experts note that most of the changes up for debate would disproportionately affect voters of color, young people and the poor, all groups that historically vote Democrats. But Republicans are also pushing restrictions with the potential to place new burdens on GOP-leaning groups.

It’s a surprising change for a party whose voters in some states, like Florida and Arizona, have adopted mail and mail voting. Several Republican strategists note that the party can pass laws that exclude only their own voters.

There are several states and in multiple demographics where Republicans consistently outperform Democrats in early voting and postal voting, and they need to be very careful as they could shoot themselves in the foot to restrict that and make the votes. more difficult things, ” said Terry Sullivan, a Republican strategist.

While elected Republicans share these concerns, they have so far done little to slow the momentum of major legislations in competitive states like Georgia, Arizona, Florida and Texas, where Republicans control the legislature of the United States. ‘State and the Board of Governors.

Democratic officials, civil rights leaders and advocates of the right to vote are horrified.

Martin Luther King III said he spent last weekend in Selma, Alabama, celebrating the 56th anniversary of his father’s bloody walk on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Instead of being a day of celebration, he said, there was a feeling the civil rights movement was slipping backwards because of the Republican vote proposals.

There is no doubt that this is a higher level of Jim Crow, King said in an interview. He said he feared there was little that could be done to stop the Republican effort in the short term.

I don’t know what would make the Republicans change other than losing (In the next election, King added. There has to be a maximum effort to make that happen. They are going to get very few votes from the community of color.

Republicans defending the changes insist they are simply trying to help restore public confidence in the US electoral system. There was no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in 2020, but polls suggest many Republicans doubted the election outcome after Trump repeatedly falsely claimed he was the victim of an illegal vote .

In an interview, Trump ally Ken Cuccinelli used an expletive to describe Kings’ suggestion that the new laws are designed to deprive African Americans of their rights.

I am very offended that I am trying to prevent anyone from voting, Cuccinelli said. There is no reason why anyone, regardless of color, should not be able to access this system if they are a legal and proper voter.

In Georgia, the state Senate voted to limit access to postal mail ballots to those 65 and older, those with physical disabilities, and those out of town on polling day. Legislation passed by the State House would also dramatically reduce early voting hours, limit the use of drop boxes for early voting, and make it a crime to give food or water to voters in line.

During Monday’s Senate vote, several Republicans who represent Atlanta’s competitive metro districts did not vote, including Sen. Brian Strickland. He had tried to amend the bill in committee to remove the provisions removing the absentee vote without excuse, but he was unable to muster enough support.

If ultimately approved by both houses of the legislature, the change would end the no-excuse absentee vote introduced in 2005 by a Republican-led legislature, after more than 1.3 million people voted by correspondence by correspondence in November.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, on Monday signed a GOP-backed bill that forces voting sites to close an hour earlier and shortens the early voting period to 20 days from the current 29. voters lists if they miss a single general election and do not report a change of address or re-register.

Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate, who contradicted Trump’s references to widespread electoral fraud last fall and expanded postal voting during the pandemic, did not oppose the new law, but he did not oppose the new law. Nor did he offer his approval after a Latino advocacy group sued Tuesday to stop. it to take effect.

My office will continue to provide resources to help every eligible Iowan to be a voter and understand any changes in election law, Pate said. Our goal has always been to make voting easy, but hard to cheat.

And in Arizona, Republicans have introduced dozens of bills to impose new restrictions on voting, many of them targeting the postal voting system that makes up about 80% of the Arizonas ballots.

Some of the more aggressive proposals have died unceremoniously. House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican, quietly buried a bill that would have allowed the Legislature to overturn the presidential election results and appoint its own constituency representatives. But other measures are advancing, some with the support of Republicans who recognize the discomfort.

The Arizona Senate voted this week to require identification such as a driver’s license number or a copy of a utility bill to be included with mail-in ballots. Republican Senator Tyler Pace has said he is concerned it will reduce the secrecy of the ballot and pose a serious obstacle to the many voters who do not have a printer at home.

The problem is, every way of looking at it gets complicated, Pace said during debate on the bill.

Meanwhile, Steele has warned Republican officials that they will face a fierce political backlash in the upcoming midterm elections and beyond if they continue to make it harder for some voters to turn out in the election.

If you are silent, you are an accomplice. You are complicit in the disenfranchisement of African-American voters in key jurisdictions across the country, Steele said. They will regret the upcoming elections if they stay on this path.

___

People reported from New York and Cooper reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont of Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos