GB’s request – Journal – DAWN.COM





The demand of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for provisional provincial status is not new and has been reiterated again by the Assembly of Regions. On Tuesday, the GB Assembly passed a resolution unanimously, supported by all parties at home, demanding an amendment to the Constitution to allow the GB to become a provisional province of Pakistan, without prejudice to the conflict in Kashmir.

He also called for the region to be represented in the Senate and the National Assembly. According to UK Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, the demand is from the people of the region and not from any party or individual. In addition, ahead of last year’s Assembly of Regions elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the northern region would be granted provincial status.

The long-standing demand from the people of Great Britain is indeed just. The inhabitants of the regions are present in almost all regions of the country and are an integral part of the national fabric. The areas where people have contributed to the progress of this country in the fields of health, education, arts, sports and the military, among others, in fact opted for Pakistan right after independence. , putting up a courageous resistance to the Dogra rulers of Kashmir. However, their constitutional status is ambiguous, even though they are not represented in the upper and lower houses of parliament.

This is a situation that can and must be corrected. The concerns of some in ruling circles about the issue affecting the Pakistani case vis-à-vis India-held Kashmir if the UK is merged as a province are real, as historically the region has been linked in Kashmir. But this is why the clause granting provisional provincial status has been included in the resolution, to protect the case of the Pakistans under the relevant UN resolutions. Over the past decades, successive governments have taken steps to grant greater autonomy to the UK. This was observed during the Musharraf era, while under PPP surveillance in 2009, the region acquired its current nomenclature, modified from the northern areas of the colonial era.

While all these measures have helped to secure greater rights in the region, the time has come to grant full province status, albeit on a temporary basis, to the mountainous area in accordance with the democratic aspirations of the local population. Of course, homework on this front must be done thoroughly, and legal changes must be approved by experts to guarantee full rights to the region, as well as to protect the Pakistani position in the Kashmir dispute.

Posted in Dawn on March 11, 2021

