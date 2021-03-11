COVID-19 vaccine | Now billboards in Toronto thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering COVID-19 vaccines to Canada





Billboards in Toronto Thank PM Modi, India for COVID-19 Vaccine | Photo credit: ANI Toronto / New Delhi: In highlighting the success of New Delhi’s vaccine diplomacy, billboards have appeared in the Greater Toronto Area thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Canada. India has been at the forefront of providing vaccines to various nations of the world and this gesture has been hailed not only by allies and global bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), but even by people committed to the improvement of human society. Last week, Canada received 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, the shipment of which was received by Canadian partner Verity Pharmaceuticals. A few days ago, at the India-Sweden virtual summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “made in India” vaccines had been supplied to more than 50 countries so far. He also said New Delhi planned to provide vaccines to more countries in the coming months. WHO and Bill Gates welcome outreach in India India’s awareness was hailed by the WHO last month. “Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping more than 60 countries start vaccinating their vaccine workers. health and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example, “WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in February. Microsoft founder Bill Gates also praised India’s efforts and said it was great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the global fight against COVID- 19. Speaking at the India-Sweden summit, the Prime Minister said India had provided “medicines and other essential items to more than 150 countries”. “Along with this, with the help of online training programs, we shared our experiences with frontline workers and lawmakers in Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa,” Modi said. . In January, India gave the green light for the production of two vaccines – Covaxin by state-owned company Bharat Biotech and Covishield by the Serum Institute of India (SII).







