More races for Campbell | Local sports





Opener John Campbell got his second score of over 50 in the game, but Roston Chase XI still fell four wickets to Kraigg Brathwaite XI on day three of the four-day Best vs Best warm-up match. West Indies. at Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.

Left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and versatile Rahkeem Cornwall with the bat were the top performers yesterday.

Resuming on 242 for five in their opening innings, the Brathwaite XI was fired for 346, with Cornwall girding 63 on 51 balls. Seaman Raymon Reifer and Leg Spinner Imran Khan picked up two wickets each. This gave them a lead of 20.

However, in their second inning, the Chase XI was shut out for 113, with Campbell getting the lone 55-substance score in two hours and 49 minutes. He was, however, one of Permauls’ four victims. Left with just 94 to win, the Brathwaite XI worked 95 for six. The West Indies are gearing up for a two-game test series against the touring Sri Lankans following the current one-day series.

Summary scores:

CHASE XI 326 (John Campbell 129, Roston Chase 75, Jermaine Blackwood 24, Imran Khan 24; Preston McSween 4-64, Jayden Seales 3-42) and 113 (John Campbell 55, Jahmar Hamilton 25; Veerasammy Permaul 4-21, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-23) vs BRATHWAITE XI 346 (Kriagg Brathwaite 95, Rahkeem Cornwall 63, Kavem Hodge 59 not out, Preston McSween 34, Paul Palmer Jr 32; Jomel Warrican 3-72, Nial Smith 3-91) and 95 for six ( Kieran Powell 29, Paul Palmer Jr 21; Raymon Reifer 2-15, Imran Khan 2-16)

Result: Brathwaite XI won by four wickets

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos