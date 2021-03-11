Schumer calls Covid aid bill a ‘turning point’ in policy that will stop future trumps





WASHINGTON Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said $ 1.9 trillion in economic relief legislation for President Joe Biden’s office would be a “turning point” that transforms US politics by restoring confidence of the country in government.

In an interview as the House voted on the final pass, the New York Democrat said the bill was “certainly up there” among his proudest accomplishments, having held all 50 senators from his ideologically diverse caucus to adopt it.

“It does so much good for so many people. And one of our missions is to show people that government can really improve their lives. It is very, very important because if they are not able to see that, they turned to demagogues, they turned to autocrats, they turned to Donald Trump fanaticism, “he said.” This bill has things that will immediately show people that the government has made a difference by having a Democratic President, a Democratic Senate and a Democratic House. “

Schumer said Democrats who rejected a Republican push to cut the bill and passed it based on the party line learned their lesson after failing to provide adequate relief during the 2009 financial crisis. He said this brings the party back to the economic-populist roots it had under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Republicans are making a huge mistake in opposing this,” he said.

Schumer’s remarks indicate Democrats are keen to capitalize on the popularity of the legislation and use it to rally voters to their side to protect their meager majorities in Congress. The GOP’s unanimous opposition accentuates the political contrast between the two parties, as the bill includes provisions such as stimulus payments of $ 1,400 and jobless benefits of $ 300 per week.

The voter response will test the New Democratic approach to going big against the Republican vision, sharpened in the 1980s under President Ronald Reagan, that government is generally a source of the country’s problems, not a solution.

“This is a classic example of the government’s democratic overtaking in the name of Covid relief,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said on Wednesday. New York and the San Francisco District, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

“It is actually one of the worst pieces of legislation that I have seen pass here since I have been in the Senate,” he said, promising Republicans will work to persuade Americans of it.

A Pew Research Center poll conducted this month shows that 70% of American adults support the $ 1.9 trillion bill backed by Biden, while 28% oppose it. Supporters include 94 percent of self-identified Democrats and 41 percent of self-identified Republicans.

The package immediately raises the stakes of the 2022 election, when Republicans hope to take control of the House and Senate. History favors them, as the ruling party typically loses seats in a new president’s first midterm races.

But some Democrats see the Covid-19 relief bill as the key to holding on. Their decision to pass the bill on a partisan basis represents a gamble that public opinion will remain in its favor over the coming months.

Schumer said Democrats would campaign to extend some of the expiring provisions, such as a $ 3,000 to $ 3,600 per child allowance for parents, and billions of dollars in “Obamacare” subsidies aimed at reducing premiums.

“Look at what happened in Georgia: 40,000 to 50,000 people who did not vote in the presidential election voted in the second round, because we said that we were going to deliver things and that the vote made a difference, ”he said. “And they saw it. It’s going to happen over and over.”

Georgia’s run-off election saw Democrats take control of the Senate by a 51-50 margin after Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated the incumbent Republican. Both campaigned to increase direct payments from $ 600 to $ 2,000 and touted the need for democratic control.

Their victories dislodged McConnell as majority leader and, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive vote, allowed Schumer to decide which bills would go to a vote.

Schumer is among the third of senators to be re-elected next year in New York. Democrats are unlikely to lose their seat in the Safe Blue State, but progressive activists are watching it closely to make sure it delivers on its promises. The relief bill will likely help him fend off any potential challenges.

“Everywhere I go people say, ‘When am I going to get my check? Schumer said.

His answer?

“Soon. End of March.”

Sahil Kapur

