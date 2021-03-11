Sea level rise in coastal cities above world average





The impact of subsidence, gradual collapse or sinking of an area of ​​land, in coastal communities, as well as sea level rise has long been considered a local problem, at least until ‘now. A new study by researchers at the University of East Anglia, published on March 8, 2021 in Nature’s climate change is the first to analyze global sea level rise combined with measurements of sinking land. According to the new study, residents of coastal communities experience an average sea level rise of 7.8 mm to 9.9 mm (0.31 in. To 0.39 in.) Per year over the past twenty years, compared with a global average rise of 2.6 mm (0.10 in) per year. ) one year. Catastrophic subsidence caused by groundwater pumping from below causes some cities in the Philippines to sink in coastal areas, allowing seawater to rush in Noel CELIS, AFP The impacts are far greater than the global figures reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), reports Eurekalert. “We’ve actually quantified (sea level rise) and are able to get the relative magnitude. And it’s surprising – it’s surprisingly big. We argue that climate change is bad and climate-induced sea level rise is bad, “Robert Nicholls, lead author of this research and director of the Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research in the UK, according to CTV News Canada. The proof is already evident It’s not as if no one knew about the sinking of lands along the coastal areas where humans have congregated. In a study published in the journal Science Advances on March 7, 2018, Manoochehr Shirzaei of Arizona State University and Roland Brgmann of the University of California at Berkeley show that large portions of the San Francisco Bay shoreline sink faster than the sea ​​is rising. Land subsidence at San Francisco International Airport is 10 millimeters per year. Calbookaddict on English Wikipedia Much of the infrastructure along the shore of the bay has been built on mud which compacts over time, providing some stability. This earth is sinking at a rate of about 2.0 millimeters per year, or about the thickness of a nickel. But other areas are not so lucky. Areas like San Francisco International Airport, Treasure Island, and Foster City were built on landfill that was not densely compacted – like sand, gravel, trash, and other debris. These areas are sinking at a much faster rate, about 10 millimeters, or nearly half an inch per year. In 2019, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced plans to move the country’s capital away from Jakarta, the fastest-sinking city in the world. Jakarta is regularly hit by flooding during the rainy season BAY ISMOYO, AFP Located on the island of Java, the city is sinking at a rate of 10 inches per year for a number of reasons, only one of which is related to climate change. And in Nova Scotia, Canada, many communities are built near water, and the province has one of the most severe rates of sea level rise in the country, according to CBC Canada. This is because as the water rises, the land sinks as a result of the last ice age. The area around Hudson Bay, which was depressed by the thickest part of the Laurentian Ice Sheet thousands of years ago, is now rebounding and rising. Nova Scotia, which was in the thinnest part of the ice cap, is going in the opposite direction. This strange phenomenon is known as glacial isostatic adjustment and means that the Maritimes are sagging at a rate of about six inches per century. Tourists pose for a photo in flooded St. Mark’s Square during a period of seasonal flooding in Venice STRINGER Italy / Reuters, Reuters Assessment of four components of relative sea level change The research took into account four factors that have an impact on changes in sea level rise. They include climate-induced sea level changes, the effects of weight loss of glaciers causing the uplift or sinking of land, estimates of subsidence and subsidence of the river delta in cities. Using the Dynamic Interactive Vulnerability Assessment (DIVA) model, designed to understand coastal management needs and sea level measurements from satellite data, the research team found that the impacts and needs of adaptation are much higher than global sea level rise measurements suggest. Research also shows that high rates of relative sea level rise are most urgent in South, Southeast and East Asia, as the region has many deltas and coastal floodplains, mega-cities. coastal populations and more than 70% of the world’s coastal population. . Perhaps the most important lesson we can learn from this study is the need to aggressively manage our coastal communities, including stopping groundwater withdrawal which increases subsidence and better management of river deltas. This, in addition to better mitigating the effects of climate change, is necessary.







