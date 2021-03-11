Keir Starmer blames Boris Johnson for ‘hiding behind the process’ on NHS payroll

Keir Starmer is stepping up pressure on the government to give NHS staff an appropriate pay rise – accusing Boris Johnson of hiding behind the process.

The Labor leader, whose mother and sister were nurses, said the Prime Minister was morally wrong to cut nurses’ wages in real terms.

The government has come under fire for capping wages at 1% next year – a veritable reduction in conditions – while committing huge sums to vanity projects and failures.

The prime minister said the offer – which frontline health workers described as paltry – was all we could offer.

But in an interview with the Mirror, Mr Starmer said: Boris Johnson completely misunderstood his priorities.

He says we can’t afford to pay nurses more. If it really is, you can’t afford to pay 2m for a TV studio in Downing Street.

If it’s all about what you can afford, how can your top priority be to give Dominic Cummings a 40% pay raise?

You can’t afford to waste money on a vanity project of an Irish Sea crossing or on Test and Trace that failed.



(Image: PA)



He compared the proposed 3.50 week pay increase for nurses to the 6,000 per day given to some consultants participating in the screening program.

At PMQs, Mr Johnson appeared to leave the door open to turn around after the compensation proposal angered Tory MPs.

He has promised to listen to the independent wage review body that will report in May.

But Mr Starmer told the Mirror the PM was hiding behind the system, adding: It’s all on him.

He added: his life was saved by the NHS, he has said repeatedly that we will reward and support them.

But what does it look like? A reduction in salary. It couldn’t be more insulting.

In the Commons, the Labor leader blasted: My mother was a nurse. My sister was a nurse. My wife works in the NHS.

When I applauded for the caregivers, I meant it. He applauded the caregivers and then shut the door in their face at the first opportunity.

He later told us he was also very angry with the way the government was treating NHS workers after all their sacrifices during the pandemic.

And he recounted how they had supported his own mother who had spent years battling a serious and incurable disease.

The NHS has been a lifeline for my mother for many years when she desperately needed it, he said.

She was in high dependency units with nurses working in front of me to save her life.

We have seen the NHS day in and day out as a family, which is why it is very personal to me.

NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens has suggested the Prime Minister drop a pay plan with his below inflation proposal after the NHS plan called for a 2.1% increase.

Mr Starmer said: It wasn’t just a promise, it was voted on and it was budgeted.

After the PM falsely accused Labor of voting against an NHS pay hike, he urged them to admit their mistake.

When I made a mistake in the room, I apologized that very afternoon and corrected the mistake, he said.

The Prime Minister has never taken responsibility for anything in his life, and he has to start here.

No 10 failed 19 times to correct the PM’s false statement.

The Labor leader called for a 10-year plan to fund the NHS and the welfare system. after a decade of conservative austerity.

He said the lack of money in the budgets of hospitals, which are still handling thousands of Covid cases and dealing with a 12-month backlog elsewhere, is rubbing salt into the wound.

And he criticized Lord Bethell, his Tory counterpart, who had suggested nurses were paid well for their work.

I would invite him to go to the great dependency room of any hospital in the country, he said.

If he did, he would never repeat those words.