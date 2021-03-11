Donald Trump returns to New York for the first time since leaving the White House





Donald Trump has completed his first visit to his old New York home since being kicked out of his office.

The former president was pictured greeting supporters on Tuesday as he left Trump Tower in Manhattan and returned to his new full-time home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The 74-year-old had spent two days in his old home, apparently investigating his family’s affairs as prosecutors continue to investigate the Trump organization.

A source told the New York Daily News that “a big part” of his brief visit was to reconnect with the company.

“He’s quite curious about his companies and his people, his organization, and can’t wait to look under the hood,” the source said.

“He’s not quite sure what role he’s going to play, but he’s missing it for sure.

The father of five arrived at Trump Tower on Sunday evening with a security entourage in tow, and was not seen again until he left the complex on Tuesday.

It is not known if he met any people during his visit.

Mr. Trump waved to a crowd that had gathered near his car to support it.

His departure came a day after Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr subpoenaed documents from the Fortress Investment Group, which invested in a building built by Mr. Trump’s company.

A request for information from the company was made in late 2020, with Mr. Vance reviewing the tax and financial affairs of Mr. Trump and his organization.

Mr Trump has now returned to Mar-a-Lago where he lives permanently with his wife Melania, his parents and the couple’s teenage son, Barron.

Mr. Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children have also moved to Florida following Mr. Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.

The young family are currently renting a luxury residence at Arte Surfside – just an hour from Donald Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago – while waiting for their new $ 32 million ($ 41 million) property in Indian. Creek Island is ready to move in, reports the Miami Herald.

Ms Trump also recently made a short visit to New York City late last month, with the former first girl stepping out of an SUV and entering Trump Tower on her own.

His brother Eric and his with Lara were also in New York at the same time, with the siblings meeting for lunch with their mother Ivana, Mr Trump’s first wife.

