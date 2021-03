Senators call for measures to integrate small provinces

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Senate lawmakers called on Wednesday for tangible integration of Balochistan and ensuring that small provinces have full control over their natural resources.

They also vehemently advocated the accountability of the upper chamber of the Senate in accordance with the National Assembly and said that at present the Senate is like a hujra and a debate club, having no say in it. say in the election of the Prime Minister, the adoption of the budget and legislation.

In his farewell, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini of the Balochistan-Mengal National Party said there was a need to learn from the past and give the small provinces their due. He said the allocation of resources should be based on area, as Balochistan was almost 50% of Pakistan’s total minus Kashmir, but it was not developed as it should have been.

Senator Jamaldini said that the Senate is the upper house of parliament, but in reality just a debate club while the lower house has all the powers. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami party senator Usman Khan Kakar warned against plans to roll back the 18th Amendment and enforcement of the presidential system in the country and said the strongest resistance ever will come from the unifying units.

Senator Kakar urged the PPP and PML-N to avoid playing for power and instead playing for principle. Referring to the use of money during the senatorial elections, he recalled that at one point, a businessman and his two sons had remained members of this chamber. He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had witnessed the rates of senators in Balochistan reaching 700 million rupees in the recent elections.

PML-Ns Abdul Qayyum urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who could ensure and take care of the rights of the masses, as governance was extremely weak at present. He also urged the Prime Minister to create an environment of labor relations, with political polarization currently at its peak.

PTIs Nauman Wazir Khattak called for ensuring implementation of recommendations from House standing committees and provided examples of how key issues were resolved at the committee level but never implemented.

He said the parliamentary committee of judges should either be made effective or dissolved. He wanted lawmakers in political parties to adopt principles even if it goes against party lines and tries to convince leaders.

In her speech, MQM Senator Khushbakht Shujaat reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan of his early party statement that he would pay special attention to education and impose an educational emergency to boost literacy. She said the nation admired the prime minister and he shouldn’t disappoint them.

