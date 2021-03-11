Donald Trump issues statement on southern border crisis “The country is being destroyed” – NewsNet





Former President Donald Trump issued a statement denouncing the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border crisis. In the statement, Trump said the country was “destroyed” by the massive influx of illegal migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. [Trump’s] Watch The Border was “stronger, safer and more secure than ever before.” He added: “We have ended the release, put an end to the asylum fraud and paralyzed the vicious traffickers, drug traffickers and human traffickers,” he wrote. “The Wall , Despite the horrific delays from the Democrats, would have been easily completed by now and is working wonderfully.

Trump ended by saying that the destruction of the country is “a terrible thing to see!” Trump’s statement comes as Biden faces a humanitarian and health crisis at the border.

In fact, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sent an email asking for volunteers to help cope with the arriving migrants, calling the situation “overwhelming”

According to an internal memo released by CBP, three interior freeway checkpoints in Arizona are being closed as staff are redirected to the border to help deal with the crisis.

Officials say the move will severely hamper their ability to stop drug trafficking and make the country more vulnerable to crime.

According to reports, CBP will release the official number of illegal migrants who were apprehended during the month of February, which is expected to represent more than 100,000 illegal migrants. This number has risen by 22,000 since January and nearly triple the number of illegal migrants apprehended in February last year.

Texas officials predict that by this summer, around 1 million illegal migrants will arrive at the border and be allowed entry into the country.

Lawmakers and politicians on both sides of the island implore President Biden to act and point to the administration’s reversal of Trump-era immigration policies as the reason for the crisis.

President Biden has signed more than 10 decrees on immigration policy, including the reversal of the rest policy in Mexico and agreements with the Northern Triangle countries.

In addition, Biden revived the capture and release policy and reopened a number of tent cities in Texas to help shelter the growing number of illegal migrants.

