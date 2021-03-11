Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge to strengthen bilateral ties





ISLAMABAD:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart have expressed their strong willingness to strengthen high-level interactions to give impetus to the positive momentum existing in bilateral relations.

This determination was expressed during delegation-level talks led by FM Qureshi and Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Views were exchanged on strengthening economic cooperation, mutual support in international forums, regional connectivity and promoting tourism, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa).

Describing the vision of “Naya Pakistan” centered on economic security, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of shifting the focus from geopolitics to geo-economy, in order to advance national economic development goals.

It was agreed to make maximum use of existing institutional mechanisms by regularly convening sessions of bilateral political consultations and joint ministerial commissions.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress made in advancing rail connectivity between the two countries and agreed to the early completion of the trans-Afghan railway project.

FM Qureshi stressed the importance of direct air connectivity to promote trade and tourism. He also placed emphasis on visa facilitation for businessmen and tourists.

He underlined the need to further strengthen the existing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries through the exchange of visits.

He welcomed the “Re-connect Silk Route Conference” proposal scheduled for July 2021. The event would help showcase Pakistani exports and products in Central Asia.

Qureshi also stressed the importance of closer agricultural cooperation between the two countries, especially in the cottonseed sector.

He praised the level of cooperation between the two countries in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. .

The Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-owned and led peace and reconciliation process, resulting in an inclusive and broad-based political solution.

Establishing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan would help advance various connectivity initiatives leading to regional prosperity, he added.

FM Qureshi also highlighted the serious and systemic human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Indians by Indian security forces.

Foreign Minister Kamilov invited FM Qureshi to participate in the Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference to be held in Tashkent in July 2021.

