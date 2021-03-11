Whistleblowers Alle Inappropriate Justice Department Hiring in Trump’s Dying DaysExBulletin





Jeffrey Bossert Clark at a 2017 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Drew Angerer / Getty Images .

Two whistleblowers claim that a Justice Department official improperly injected politics into the recruiting process during his final days in the Trump administration, according to a new filing obtained by NPR.

Whistleblowers accuse Jeffrey Bossert Clark of leading a ‘sham’ process and raising someone who volunteered to defend Trump’s controversial abortion access policy, even though the person had much less experience than the other finalists for the Civil Division position, they said. in a Wednesday letter to House and Senate lawmakers and the Justice Department’s Inspector General. Clark was then the acting deputy attorney general in charge of the department’s civil division.

Clark came to the country’s attention this year after The New York Times reported that he discussed a way to overthrow the Acting Attorney General, take the job for himself, and advance the efforts of the then President Donald Trump to overturn Georgia’s election results before Congressional certification of electoral votes in January.

The scandal featured in Trump’s second impeachment trial and renewed concerns about partisan political influence over Justice Department operations.

Whistleblowers said Clark’s involvement in the hiring process for a deputy director of the civil division was unusual and that he engaged in “superficial” 15-minute interviews with two highly qualified finalists for the job. Their letter said that Clark had “used a timer” in meetings and was not “particularly committed”.

Clark announced his decision two days before leaving the Justice Department in January. Two other officials from the Civil Division said they did not believe the hiring decision was politically motivated, the letter said. But whistleblowers disagreed.

“What sets the chosen person apart from the other nominees is that the nominee, unlike the others, had volunteered and was part of the DOJ litigation team defending a controversial Trump administration policy,” according to their letter. This policy prevented unaccompanied pregnant minors in federal immigration custody from having abortions. A court later ruled that the policy was unconstitutional.

David Seide, Senior Counsel at the Government Accountability Project, represents whistleblowers.

“Like other instances of misconduct by departing Trump administration officials, these abuses of authority are worrisome,” Seide said. “Mr. Clark’s last-minute politicization of the DOJ recruiting process and the release of policy memoranda capped by his willingness to participate in what amounted to a coup attempt demands immediate monitoring and investigation. , narrow and transparent. “

Clark could not be reached for immediate comment on the new whistleblower letter. He told the New York Times this year that on the issue of attempts to overturn the election results, “there had been a frank discussion of the options and the pros and cons with the president. It is unfortunate that those who have participating in a privileged legal conversation would comment in public on such internal deliberations, while skewing the discussions. “

