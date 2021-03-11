Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines appear in Toronto, Canada

Billboards have appeared in the Greater Toronto Area thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines to Canada.

The billboard read: “Thank you India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing COVID vaccines to Canada. Long live the Canada-India friendship ”. The billboard also mentions the Hindu Forum, Canada.

On March 4, Canada received the first batch of 500,000 “made in India” CoviShield coronavirus vaccines from AstraZeneca.

It is produced at the Serum Institute of India, based in Pune. India will send an additional 1.5 million doses to Canada.

It comes as 3,221 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Canada to 896,744 on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials have also confirmed that 31 other people have died after contracting the virus, meaning that to date, the virus has killed 22,335 in Canada.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi spoke with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured him that India will do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

Expressing his gratitude, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world succeeds in conquering COVID-19, “it will be significantly because of India’s enormous pharmaceutical capacity and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in sharing of this capacity with the world “.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for his feelings.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India earlier this month, said: “Dear Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, thank you for your warm words towards India and its vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @ SerumInstIndia will be flying to #COVISHIELD in Canada in less than a month; I’m there! “

A few days ago, at the India-Sweden virtual summit, Prime Minister Modi said that “made in India” vaccines had been supplied to more than 50 countries so far. He also said New Delhi planned to provide vaccines to more countries in the coming months.