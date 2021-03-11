Politics
Friendship strengthens ties – Chinadaily.com.cn
China and Uruguay unite to walk together in post-pandemic era
The Lantern Festival, which fell on February 26 this year, symbolizes the reunion of the Chinese. For Uruguay, a country in the southern hemisphere, the day was also important.
At approximately 11:00 p.m. local time on February 25, Latam Airlines Flight 9590 landed at Carrasco International Airport in Montevide, the capital furthest from Beijing, with the first batch of 192,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech vaccine. COVID-19.
These were the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine received by Uruguay. On behalf of the government and people of Uruguay, President Luis Lacalle Pou expressed his gratitude for the timely assistance of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government, saying that the support and assistance received from China goes a long way in the struggle of his country against the new coronavirus.
All countries in the world, including China, are struggling to deploy vaccines due to limited production. But China sought to overcome all obstacles to provide vaccines when the number of infections began to rise in Uruguay. This was in line with President Xi’s pledge to make Chinese vaccines available as a global public good for developing countries.
At the request of the World Health Organization, China has pledged to provide 10 million doses of vaccine to the COVAX Multilateral Vaccine Alliance to meet the urgent needs of developing countries. This is an important step taken by China to promote equitable distribution of vaccines, promote international cooperation against the pandemic, and put into practice the concept of building a global health-for-all community.
China’s timely aid has helped Uruguay build a public health defense for its people, establishing a new milestone for bilateral cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.
High-level communication deepened mutual trust between the two countries. Since last September, President Xi and his Uruguayan counterpart have phoned and written letters to reach consensus on strengthening cooperation on vaccines.
Vice President of Uruguay and Head of the Uruguayan Parliament Beatriz Argimon attended the National Day reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy and subsequently greeted the Chinese people on the Spring Festival via a video link. Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo participated in the special video conference of foreign ministers of China and countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on COVID-19.
The arrival of the first batch of Chinese vaccines is a testament to the successful achievements of “Heads of State diplomacy” and the development of the strategic partnership between China and Uruguay, in the spirit of a community with a shared future for humanity.
China and Uruguay have shown solidarity in the fight against the virus. Uruguay was one of the first countries in Latin America to express solidarity and provide assistance as China waged a fierce battle against the virus.
Faced with the sudden epidemic, the Uruguayan government and people from all walks of life expressed their sympathy and solidarity with China and the Chinese people. They donated anti-pandemic material through various channels, fully demonstrating the brotherhood of the two governments and peoples.
The Chinese have also shown concern for their Uruguayan counterparts as they battle the virus. The Chinese government and people from all walks of life have provided anti-pandemic supplies to Uruguay and shared their prevention and control experiences.
China is the first country in the world to largely bring the novel coronavirus under control, steadily resuming production and recording a strong economic recovery, thus maintaining its status as the top trading partner of Uruguay, the largest export market for the country. beef, soybeans, paper and lumber, as well as its biggest donor.
Economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is progressing. Uruguay’s consumption and trade value per capita with China is among the highest in Latin America.
The Chinese consumer market will open up further and the demand of the Chinese people for high quality food will increase rapidly.
China is now the world’s largest consumer goods market, which has great potential for purchasing Uruguayan agricultural and livestock products.
The bilateral economic and trade cooperation of the two countries has great potential and great prospects in the new era.
The relationship between the two nations lies in the friendship between their peoples. As the pandemic has fostered new cooperation, the two countries have witnessed the growth of people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The Chinese TV series Family on the Go and the documentary China’s Battle against COVID-19 have proven popular in Uruguay.
Cloud diplomacy, which involves attending or chairing virtual meetings and having phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, has produced new ties as cooperation at the local level between the two countries is increasing. Nanning, in the autonomous region of Guangxi Zhuang, and the provinces of Sichuan and Henan have formed friendships with the Uruguayan provinces of Paysandu, Lavalleja and Montevideo, respectively.
Cooperation between China and Uruguay during the pandemic has been the touchstone of bilateral friendship. Under the strong leadership of President Lacalle Pou, the Uruguayan people will soon overcome the pandemic. Through their strategic partnership, the two sides will break the waves and sail long distances in the new era.
The author is the Chinese Ambassador to Uruguay.
