Imran Khan’s ‘Ghabrana Nahin’ advice to Pakistanis on price hikes is now a viral anthem

Hum dekhenge? No thanks, we’ve seen enough. Humein ghabrana nahin hai is the new drug in Pakistan. Seeing is not a problem, panicking is not an option. If you still don’t understand what it means, you’re canceled.

With the rise in food inflation, the cost of chicken reaching Rs 500 per kg, the price of gasoline skyrocketing and the electricity bill giving a shock, there is a new anthem in Pakistan ghabrana nahin hai. Or as Bollywoods Aamir Khan said: everything is fine. But the new Pakistani anthem doesn’t really promise the part well. The journey of aap ne ghabrana nahin hai you don’t have to worry began in August 2018, when Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power. Today is like our New Years resolution that goes nowhere.

Thousands of miles and many broken promises later, the ghabrana nahin hai is a heart-rending comfort to Pakistanis. You may think that good old sab theek hoga or all is well is an equivalent of ghabrana nahin hai, but it is not. Because the charm of these is that there is no promise that things will get better or anything. It gives you nothing and takes everything away, it is also the journey of Imran Khan governments in a nutshell.

The artist did not panic, gave a musical touch

Pakistani musician Saad Alavis’ satirical cover of PM Khan’s slogan would resonate with anyone who splurges on bath soap, eats more than one roti, or thinks they can spend on drugs and pay their school fees. children. Wake up, collect all that money and pay only your taxes. Or better yet, let them sleep in a deep sleep, they don’t need to know what’s going on in the real world. Beda gark ho jaye, aap ne pachhtana nahin the raft may sink but you shouldn’t regret it. Aap ne ghabrana nahin is PM Imran Khan’s empty message to Pakistanis. But Alavi’s magic transcends her beyond borders. Many Indians might think he was singing for them too in these times of inflation.

In an environment with excessive censorship on mainstream Pakistani media, it’s hard to joke about the government on national airwaves. And this diet certainly doesn’t have a sense of humor. In January, the media regulator issued a case notice to a television station after a member of the National Assembly said on the news talk show: When an addict comes home, he start selling all things. It didn’t take any names, but PEMRA stepped in and made it super easy for anyone speculating who the comment was intended for or the intentional but hidden malice of the comment.

Last year, the government took offense at the famous Khalid Butt (Murtaza Chaudhry) and Mustafa Chaudhry comics after it portrayed Prime Minister Imran Khan being injected on a TV show. The PTI lawmaker approached the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime cell to file a case against the comics because they showed PM Khan as a drug addict injecting drugs into his body.

That leaves only the social media platforms. But even then, political satire carries a huge risk of being attacked by the vile pack of government supporters online. And what happens offline stays offline. Keep calm and ghabrana nahin hai.

Pakistans tryst with political satire

Songs have been the most popular medium of political satire in Pakistan. From dictatorships to hybrid democratic times, Pakistani pop singers, like writers, poets and journalists, have used satire to communicate with their audiences.

Ali Azmats Bum Bum Phata from 2011, when Pakistan was riddled with years of war and terror, explained how the country’s rulers played their part in a political circus as people remained devoid of basic amenities like water , food and electricity.

Likewise, Shehzad Roys Laga Reh, a scathing criticism of lawyers and politicians and how the Aam adami has been held hostage to their desires. The famous ki batti truck that the masses are forced to follow. However, there has been no criticism of the era of military leader General Pervez Musharrafs, who was at the heart of the movement lawyers have built to oust him.

The idea of ​​the last generation of pop singers was to put the masses and members of the intelligentsia at the center of their satire, not to question the real rulers of Pakistan. One of the first times this happened was in 2011, with the Beygairat Aloo Anday Brigades, a satirical masterpiece that tore apart societal hypocrisies, mullahs, state fanaticism and the sacred cows that no one wanted to face. Where Qadri, the killer of Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer is royalty, Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist of the 2008 Mumbai attacks is a hero, the mullah uses the burqa to escape and where no one recognizes the Nobel laureate , Dr. Abdus Salaam because of his Ahmadi faith. Even a decade later, those words resonate, because nothing changes here. In 2013, the group released the game Paisay ki, which focused on the hegemony of the Pakistani ruling elite.

In Dhinak Dhinak, we talk about the role of the military in the management of the country, how they will win against you every time, no matter what Gernailan da ae jaadu sab kar le ga qaabu. Closer to our reality today, he talks about corrupt TV analysts, the Deep State, and the more real fear of disappearing after bringing up these topics. Beygairat Brigades musician Ali Aftab Saeed also ventured solo with a satirical song Pen di siri about Tehreek-e-Labbaiks fire clerk Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Interestingly, the late Rizvi inspired several Pakistani musicians, even though it was not his intention.

For now, the government Senate election saga continues and any discussion of our coronavirus vaccine plan is futile. Even though there is an increase in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, the focus should remain on buying votes rather than buying vaccines. When we come back to the days of Naya Pakistan, let’s remember how, when Rome was on fire, we sang at least ghabrana nahin hai.

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Opinions are personal.

