Jokowi echoes hatred of foreign products, this is Luhut’s explanation





Jakarta – Some time ago, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) echoed his hatred for foreign products. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan reveal the reasons for this statement. According to him, the statement was made with the aim of increasing enthusiasm for the use of domestic components and products. Luhut said that Jokowi really wants to insist that all parties be more aware of the use of domestic products and components. “Right now we have to hate it (foreign products) … that’s what it means to build mind. Do not mistake yourself. The president told me, ‘Let it be Pak Luhut, we have to bite it every now and then’, so that we are aware, you know, “Luhut said at the BPPT 2021 national meeting which was broadcast. on YouTube, Tuesday (9/3/2021). Initially, Luhut talk about goods that are still imported even though they have a lot of resources in Indonesia. Asphalt for example, although there is a supply of Buton asphalt, according to him there is still imported asphalt. “We’re talking about asphalt, for example, what do we do to import asphalt? The biggest is our asphalt in Buton. The president said he was okay, we only do gas,” Luhut said. After that, he revealed that the pipes are still frequently imported even though they can be used in the country. Pertamina is one of the parties that Luhut has openly said he still imports pipes. Luhut also said Pertamina was reckless as she always imported pipes. “It’s like a pipe too, the pipe is busy with it. Pertamina casually begs for mercy, she still imports pipes, even though they can be made in Indonesia. Where is our idealism going,” he said. Luhut. Go to the next page.

