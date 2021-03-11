



During the Drakes era, there was neither a British Empire nor Great Britain (something to be reviewed). In England, there was a fragile national church, which Elizabeth’s father, Henry VIII, had taken over, dividing the country in two. The papist powers in Europe saw England as a bad backwater ruled by a heretical witch, sufficient justification for the ruling Protestant clique to bring down Spanish ships on the high seas. As Bergreen notes, the young Drake began his career. under the direction of his cousin from Plymouth, the buccaneer john hawkins, seizing slave ships and illicitly selling the cargo captured in the Spanish Caribbean. Plymouth recently voted for remove Hawkins name of a town square after protests against monuments to philanthropic slavers. As a future overseer of the Royal Navy, Hawkins had at least as much to do with the defeat of the Spanish Armada as his young cousin. Yet a seaside statue of Drake still stands in Plymouth, defying a petition demanding its removal. He could still survive, with Drake Naval Base, roundabout and shopping center. After two trips, Drake resigned and formed an alliance with escaped slaves to bring down a Spanish mule train carrying gold and silver through Panama. By then he had conceived a violent and self-justified hatred of the Spanish Empire with its atrocities, plunder and Inquisition; abuses which confirmed it in the reasonable belief that the people most convinced of their own certainties cause the most harm to others. This animosity, along with her boating prowess, greed for profit, and steadfast Protestantism, made it a boon to Elizabeth, whose only sure route to ocean trade was to outsource empire building and pretend n ‘ have absolutely nothing to do with it. Drake was to travel to the west coast of the Americas to pave the way for future trade missions. If he plundered Spain plundered wealth in the process, so much the better. In fact, as Bergreen earnestly relates, he has done a lot more. Setting sail in 1577, he pushed across the Atlantic to Brazil, howling psalms in the wind and dining al fresco played on viols. He rocked along the coast, stopping briefly to behead a minor nobleman for allegations of mutiny and witchcraft, before rushing through the treacherous. Strait of Magellan twice the Magellan clip itself. There he emerged in a fierce storm that engulfed everything but his own brave little galleon, which he proudly renamed Golden Hind. While coasting Chile and Peru, he caught the groaning Spanish treasure ships and unsuspecting Spanish encampments; at a landing, he fled with a stack of silver ingots without disturbing the sleeping sentry. He claimed California for Elizabeth, tried unsuccessfully to find a Northwest Passage through Canada, and headed across the Pacific. Packing spices in the Moluccas, encountering killer crabs, courtly kings and deadly shoals, he crossed the Indian Ocean, bypassed the Cape of Good Hope and sailed into Plymouth harbor after a close trip. three-year-old, the first captain to tour the world and return. living. Whether this feat was intentional or improvised, Bergreen seems to lean towards the former, it was no accident. The harbor master’s office in the Age of Discovery consisted of managing people and disasters. Hunger, thirst, disease, exhaustion, and dissent were greater risks than faulty cards. Drake had the iron determination and the good humor for the job. He came to an understanding with the indigenous peoples and sent his Spanish captives full bellies and a farewell gift, all in the interest of extracting the greatest possible wealth at the lowest cost. And what wealth. Golden indeed, the galleon of Drakes disgorged the largest transport of ancient precious metals; Elizabeth’s share exceeded the annual income of the crown. The rewards followed: knighthood, coat of arms, country house, estates, marriage with an heiress and, above all, the status of favorite at court. Full acceptance never came, and in his lifetime also failed to recognize his spectacular but illegal circumnavigation. Elizabeth still hoped to avoid an outright conflict with Spain and tell the lie he had brought home empty-handed.

