Punjab to witness new uprising journey: Firdous





LAHORE – In a first official reaction to rumors that the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, is being replaced by another politician, the special assistant to the chief information minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has rejected Wednesday all these reports qualifying them as reverie by the parties of the opposition.

“The opposition keeps deceiving the masses about the Punjab CM, but they should stop dreaming because Prime Minister Imran Khan has the power to choose his team,” she said, addressing the media after speaking. spoke here.

She said that Imran Khan chose Usman Buzdar and that if it bothered the opposition there was nothing the PTI could do about it. She also said that Punjab will witness a new development journey in the coming months and that Usman Buzdar’s performance will speak for itself. She said rumors had been spread just to create lawlessness. Speaking of the upcoming election of the Senate Speaker, she said all allies would side with the PTI.

Responding to a question, SACM said that the PTI emphasized transparency in Senate elections before the Pakistan Election Commission and had a duty to act as a regulator. “We ask the opposition to propose amendments otherwise they will get nothing since the independent senators will vote for Sadiq Sanjrani, who will be the next president of the Senate,” she said.

On another issue, Dr Firdous said Parliament and the ECP would decide on the open vote and that also needed the support of the opposition. “The PCE should ensure transparency using technology,” she said. The special assistant alleged that Ahsan Iqbal had committed enormous corruption among PLWHIV through his leader and his brother Mustafa Kamal. “The PML-N is known to weaken institutions and credit goes to the presidents and vice-presidents of PHA for exposing the mega corruption of Ahsan Iqbal’s brother. Mustafa Kamal arranged a release on bail before the arrest and it proves that corruption has been committed, ”she said.

Speaking about another PML-N leader, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, she said: “The thug from Sialkoti was making poor excuses in prison for health problems. These people are very active and healthy when they are in power and they pretend to be sick when they are in prison.

