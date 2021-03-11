Indonesia steps up diplomacy to resolve Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK – Myanmar’s military attended an international conference for the first time since the February coup.

Army-appointed Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin attended an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) online ministerial meeting on March 2. Some participants urged Myanmar to exercise restraint in cracking down on anti-coup protesters and immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s de facto leader until the coup.

During the conference, Wunna Maung Lwin reportedly expressed his irritation and stated that he would not attend another such meeting.

“We expressed our concern about the situation in Myanmar … and ASEAN’s willingness to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner,” host country Brunei said in a statement.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called for respect for non-interference in internal affairs, but stressed the importance of respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

The ASEAN Charter, adopted by the 10 member states in 2008, states that nations must respect the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of others and adhere to “the rule of law, good governance, principles democracy and constitutional government. “

The non-interference policy sometimes conflicts with other principles, because when constitutional governance is ignored, non-interference prevents corrective actions by member states.

ASEAN has historically been oriented towards non-interference. Founded by five countries in 1967, the bloc took more than 30 years to become the current union of 10 countries, with very different political systems, levels of economic development, ethnic groups and religions.

The rule of non-interference is wise if the group is to move forward by finding common ground rather than bickering over differences.

When regional customs crystallized into an official ASEAN charter, steps were taken to revise the non-interference policy. A group of older statesmen from member states even pleaded for retribution for those who violated the charter.

The charter, however, retained the no-interference policy due to recent ASEAN arrivals such as Vietnam and Laos, who had problems with human rights and democracy, in addition to Myanmar. under military rule.

Myanmar’s coup – which set back a decade of progress towards democracy – exposed a weakness in ASEAN, which some mockingly call NATO, in short for no action, only talk.

ASEAN is to be commended for “having managed to hold a meeting that Myanmar joined,” a diplomat said. “It is unrealistic for ASEAN as a whole to constantly convene meetings on Myanmar. A focal point will be how countries act in cooperation with the United Nations and countries outside the region.”

Indonesia seeks to play a key role. President Joko Widodo proposed the ASEAN ministerial conference when he met Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on February 5 following the coup.

Taught by Joko, Retno flew to Brunei, Singapore and Thailand to host the conference. She canceled a visit to the Burmese capital, Naypyidaw, because a media report on her trip sparked a strong backlash from anti-coup protesters believing the trip was a de facto endorsement of new elections demanded by the ‘army.

On February 24, however, Retno met Wunna Maung Lwin for 20 minutes at Thailand’s Don Mueang International Airport. He agreed to attend the ministerial meeting online.

With a population of 260 million, Indonesia sees itself as a de facto leader of ASEAN and has played a coordinating role in resolving regional issues.

Myanmar joined ASEAN in 1997 just after the imposition of economic sanctions by the United States. Its membership was largely due to the support of then Indonesian President Suharto, who stressed that Myanmar should not be isolated. When a border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia erupted in 2011, Indonesia negotiated the ceasefire.

In 2017, Retno traveled to Bangladesh, where Rohingya Muslim refugees had fled Myanmar.

Indonesia’s interventions were partly attributable to itself. In 1996, prior to Myanmar’s entry into ASEAN, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to East Timorese politician Jose Ramos-Horta and Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo, a Roman Catholic bishop, for their work for the independence of East Timor. Ramos-Horta then served as President and Prime Minister of East Timor.

Suharto feared that if the United States and Europe were allowed to intervene in Myanmar, they would turn their criticism to Indonesia for the crackdown in East Timor.

Indonesia chaired ASEAN during the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. Being a predominantly Muslim nation, it is now closely monitoring the situation of the Rohingya.

But Retno’s frequent media updates to national news outlets following the Myanmar coup appear to have been staged. Joko “should be sufficiently motivated to become actively involved in the Myanmar problem with the aim of eliminating the image that his administration is increasingly authoritarian,” said Ken Miichi, professor at the Graduate School of Asia. Pacific Studies from Waseda University.

His administration has taken a hard line against opposition forces such as radical Muslims. The coup in Myanmar is a good opportunity for the president to push back against criticism that Indonesia “gives up democracy … and returns to the Suharto era,” according to Miichi.

But the public reaction to the administration’s stance is another matter.

“For the Indonesian public, there is very little sympathy for Suu Kyi … Many in Indonesia believe that in order to stay in power, Suu Kyi authorized the Tatmadaw [Myanmar military] to persecute the Rohingya, ”said Rizal Sukma, senior researcher at the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Joko has been forced to deal with the pandemic, said Bachitar Alam, representative of Indonesian think tank Asiaconsult Associates, adding that the president’s biggest job is to stop the spread of Covid-19 infections and revive the economy. Myanmar is not a high priority issue for Joko, Alam said.

While Joko may want to use Myanmar’s crisis to score political points, a misstep and he may face a backlash.

The United States, Europe and Japan are trying to formulate strategies to protect their economic interests in Myanmar while keeping China at bay. Indonesian is in the same situation.

Joko, a furniture maker turned politician, became president after serving in local governments. He once admitted he was not good at diplomacy – since taking office in 2014, he has been absent from the United Nations General Assembly which is held every September. He gave his first speech to the body last year through a pre-recorded video broadcast online.

But the crisis in Myanmar is an ASEAN crisis. As a major power in the region, Joko must mobilize and assume the leading role of promoting cooperation and achieving diplomatic breakthrough.