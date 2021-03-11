White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was implicated in 2015 criminal conspiracy case in Turkey

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

A conspiracy allegation brought against Jen Psaki, the current White House press secretary, by a Turkish prosecutor in 2015 continues to resonate in the criminal justice system in Turkey today, a review of court documents has revealed.

The first shot at Paski, then a spokesperson for the US State Department, was fired by Istanbul Deputy Chief Prosecutor Ismail Uar, who cited Psaki’s remarks on anti-government protests in Turkey as criminal evidence in a 2015 indictment. Prosecutors’ description of Psaki’s comments in connection with a global conspiracy against the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government was later incorporated into dozens of indictments of critics, opponents and dissidents filed across Turkey.

Commenting on anti-government protests and a violent government crackdown on the 2013 Gezi Park protests, Psaki saidjournalists that Washington was concerned about the number of injuries and was collecting its own information about the incident.

We believe that Turkey’s long-term stability, security and prosperity are best guaranteed by respecting fundamental freedoms of expression, assembly and association, which these people appear to be doing, Psaki told reporters on the 31st. may 2013.

Uar, a loyalist and supporter who was handpicked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cited Psaki’s comments in an indictment filed on September 28, 2015 and linked them to anti-corruption investigations that have made public in December 2013 and which incriminated Erdoan and members of his family. . According to him, a global conspiracy was launched against Erdoan, and Gezi’s protests and corruption investigations were all part of a calculated campaign to oust him from power. His testimony was, among other particular and alleged evidence, Psakis expressed concern about the Turkish government’s crackdown on protesters.

Prosecutor Ismail Uar’s 2015 indictment that involved current White House spokesman Jen Psaki:

Ismail_Ucar_Indictment_Psaki_2015

He indicted US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Glen, an open critic of Erdoan, and dozens of senior police chiefs involved in discovering Erdoans’ transplant network as part of a bypass plan sanctions in Iran which used Turkish banks, including the state lender Halkbank. Sadly, the far-fetched plot and frivolous allegations have been treated as strong evidence in courts made up of Erdoan followers.

Uar was later promoted by the government for prosecuting critics and opponents of the president and hushing up corruption investigations. He became the Prosecutor General of the Anadolu Jurisdictional District in Istanbul. His wife Idem Uar was also awarded on her behalf and was appointed in 2019 by the President to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (Tasarruf Mevduat Sigorta Fonu, TMSF), a post which pays well. The TMSF has been another tool in the government’s arsenal to illegally seize over 1,000 businesses owned and operated by critics and opponents of the Glen movement. The foreclosed businesses are valued at well over $ 10 billion.

Similar allegations and comments from Psakis have been repeated verbatim in other prosecution cases across Turkey by partisan prosecutors who serve as tools in the hands of the Erdoan regime, which blatantly abuses the criminal justice system. in order to stifle dissent, muzzle critical voices and launch crackdowns on the opposition.

For example, Ozan Kaya incorporated Psakis’ comments in Criminal Indictment File No. 2016/57 on July 15, 2016 in Sinop Province. In another indictment (File No. 2017/1590) filed by prosecutor Ismet Bozkurt against 30 journalists, including the country’s leading columnists, Psakis’ comments on Turkey were also incorporated to support charges of coup State fabricated against critical and independent journalists. Most of the journalists named in the indictment were found guilty and sentenced to prison.

The conspiracy allegations against Psaki were later accepted by juries of judges who never questioned the reasoning behind prosecutors’ motives for including the spokesperson’s comments in criminal cases that were not supported by evidence. solid of no wrongdoing. As a result of such politically motivated indictments and subsequent trials in Turkish courts, hundreds of people have been convicted and sentenced to various prison terms.

A page from a 2016 indictment filed by Prosecutor Ozan Kaya in Sinop province referred to Psaki’s comments on Turkey:

Accusation_psaki_2016

It is not surprising to see such blatant abuses of the criminal justice system and criminal procedures given that the Erdoan government has purged and / or jailed around 30% of all judges and prosecutors, including members of the court. Constitutional Court and a United Nations war crimes judge. since 2015. The rule of law has effectively been suspended and independent and impartial judicial proceedings have today become a mirage in Erdoans Turkey.

Psaki is not the only US official targeted by President Erdoans’ partisan justice. Laura Lucas Magnuson, vice president of communications and strategy for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, has also been cited in criminal proceedings for a statement on Turkey during her tenure as director of strategic communications at the National Security Council.

Turkish prosecutors have launched a criminal case against Brett McGurk, the former US envoy to the Global Coalition to Counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS). McGurk has been demonized by government media in Turkey and is often criticized by Turkish officials as part of a massive smear campaign. He is currently coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at Joe Biden’s National Security Council.

Turkey’s judiciary, made up of nationalists, Islamists and neo-nationalists, welcomed the conspiracy allegations even though there was no evidence to support the charges as part of a campaign to support the narrative and talking points of the Erdoan government.

For example, in August 2016, a lawyer by the name of Mert Erylmaz, a nationalist figure who supports Erdoan, filed a criminal complaint against the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, the director of US national intelligence James Clapper. and General Joseph of the United States Army. Votel, accusing them of plotting an attempted coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016 and disseminating propaganda from a terrorist organization. The lawyer claimed that the Turkeys ncirlik airbase in Adana, used by the Turkish air force as well as by the US forces, was the place where the imperialist invasion of July 15 was orchestrated. He asked that the base be temporarily closed.

Mehmet Sar, a 42-year-old Islamist and a graduate of the HL religious school in the central province of Orum who filed a criminal complaint in April 2017 against more than a dozen American nationals, accusing them of trying to overthrow constitutional order, render the functioning of parliament ineffective and overthrow the Erdoan government. Among the named suspects were Senator Charles Schumer, former US Federal Prosecutor Preet Bharara, former CIA Director John Brennan, former CIA Deputy Director and Under Secretary of the Treasury David Cohen, the US academic Henri J. Barkey, American author and political analyst Graham E. Fuller and several Turkish Americans affiliated with the Glen movement, a Turkish group that criticizes the Erdoan government.