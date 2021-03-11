Politics
QR codes and health passports: Chinese antiviral technology raises privacy questions
Beijing – Daily life in China follows a rhythm of digital recording, with QR codes in offices, shopping malls and transportation hubs being an integral defense against COVID-19 that helps track, trace and isolate patients.
Today, the country where the new coronavirus was first detected is launching a digital “health passport” for its population of 1.4 billion, which it hopes will ultimately boost international travel .
Concerns about privacy and data collection have, so far, been overshadowed by China’s relative success in defeating the virus. Here’s how technology has spearheaded the fight against the pandemic.
Health codes
China has implemented a national system of digital ‘health codes’, assessing citizens to see if they pose a potential COVID-19 threat based on their travel history and proximity to people with the virus .
Users must scan a QR code to obtain a “green” pass in the health app, a common practice in most offices, restaurants, malls, sports centers and transit stations.
The system is linked to the user’s ID and phone number, and is used to track their contacts, assess their health risk, and display the results of any recent COVID-19 tests or vaccines.
The national application collects geolocation data provided by telephone operators, while other regional ones are linked to train and plane tickets, identity checks or drug tests.
The digital health certificate extends this system by indicating the holder’s vaccination status and the results of viral tests.
Is it obligatory?
Technically, the tracking application is not mandatory. But in practice, it has become impossible to travel to China without it.
Airlines require this before boarding domestic flights and a clean health code is required to enter a station. In Beijing, taxis require passengers to “check in” using the app before making a trip.
Last spring, local media reported the case of a criminal on the run for two decades, but who ended up turning himself in to authorities after the health app made it impossible for him to enter a store, find a job or move around undetected.
Confidentiality concerns
In China, much of Chinese economic activity and payments are handled through digital apps like WeChat.
Consumers share data about their shopping habits, travel and other personal information for digital convenience.
But concerns about data privacy and security have been exacerbated by health codes and fears that it will mark a rush of government surveillance on hundreds of millions of lives.
Last year, a law professor successfully sued a wildlife park for asking him to scan his face using facial recognition technology. The case was seen as a major challenge in collecting personal data.
The Chinese “are extremely attentive” to the debate on privacy, said Jean-Dominique Seval, expert in digital economy and director of Soon Consulting.
“There are discussions between lawyers and users on social networks. We can not say that [the system of app tracing] is completely “Big Brother”… but neither is absolute data freedom.
“It’s somewhere in between and it’s constantly evolving.”
A Chinese model?
With its experience in managing the epidemic, Beijing is pushing for the adoption of a universal health code at the global level: a health passport to open borders.
The initiative was also proposed in November at the G20 summit by President Xi Jinping.
But although the new certificate is for travel inside and outside China, it is currently only available to Chinese citizens and is not yet mandatory.
There are also no signs that authorities in other countries will use it when Chinese travelers travel overseas.
“Making it possible to cross the border instantly with this passport… will require discussions between many countries which are likely to be complicated and lengthy,” added Seval.
