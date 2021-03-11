Representative Eric Swalwell sues Donald Trump | News





Tri-Valley Regional Representative Eric Swalwell sued former President Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr., former New York City Mayor Rudy Guliani and Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

Congressman claims they should be held responsible for the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol that forced lawmakers to flee their apartments and hide in locked rooms as police spent hours to repel angry rioters.

Swalwell, who has represented Dublin, Pleasanton, Sunol, Livermore and 11 other communities in Alameda County and Contra Costa since 2012, accuses Trump and “many others” of speaking at a morning rally near from the White House and shattered the “sacrament” of a peaceful transfer of presidential power “through a campaign of lies and inflammatory rhetoric which led to the dismissal of the United States Capitol.”

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. He was unwilling to accept defeat, “lawsuit says.” Trump lied to his supporters, telling them that Joe Bidens’ certification of the election was a “ coup ” and that their country was being stolen from them. the defendants called their supporters in Washington, DC the day Congress met to certify Joe Bidens’ victory, telling them to “stop theft” and “be savage.” Thousands of people have come to the district in response. Some planned the violence on Capitol Hill in advance; some were driven to violence by the words of the defendants that day. “

The March 5 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia accuses that by force, intimidation and threats, the defendants attempted to prevent Congress from fulfilling the obligation to certify the presidential election that day. He further accuses that they failed to stop the attack, inflicted emotional distress and acted negligently. The lawsuit cites various laws to support its claims, including the DC Bias Crimes Act and a law used to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War.

In response to the lawsuit, Trump spokesman Jason Miller released a statement to the media that called Swalwell a “low life without credibility. Miller also called it a shame that a” compromised “Swalwell sits on the committee of the House intelligence, citing a recent Axios report that a Chinese spy targeted him and other politicians. Swalwell said he cut off all communication with the woman six years ago when he learned his true identity with the agents of the intelligence services.

Brooks, in a statement to AL.com last week, called Swalwell’s trial “frivolous.”

“Frivolous trial of socialist Eric Swalwell is a baseless ploy by a man who betrayed his country by placing a Chinese Communist spy while on the Intelligence Committee which hears the most classified security secrets of the Americas, ”said Brooks. “I make no apologies at all for fighting for accurate and fair elections. In short, I am bringing a scandalous and malicious trial of Communist sympathizer Swalwell as a badge of courage. Under no circumstances will Swalwell, or any other socialist, will prevent me from fighting for America.

Swalwells’ trial alleges that he and other officials were targeted specifically because of their political affiliation and opposition to Trump’s efforts to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In a statement, Swalwell’s attorneys, the firms Washington DC-based attorneys Caleb Andonian, KaiserDillon and Coburn & Greenbaum said the trial sought to find Trump and the other Jan.6 accused in court.

Swalwell’s attorney, Philip Andonian, said the trial was against Trump “in his personal capacity,” not in his official capacity as president. The concepts of presidential immunity should not apply.

“We believe that what he was doing was unrelated to his official functions in power,” Andonian said. “His conduct is so far beyond what the courts would consider official. He broke the law.”

Andonian said Trump has acted “at best as“ candidate Trump. ”It is really candidate Trump who can’t let things go, not as President Trump. There is no immunity to conspire to violate civil rights or incite violence. “

Andonian said the trial hopes a court will hold Trump accountable for what happened that day because it did not happen in the Senate.

“Donald Trump is responsible for inciting violence,” Andonian said. “He doesn’t get protection for that … He has to answer for these things in court.”

The Swalwells trial, reiterating the accusations he made against Trump while he was house manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial, said Trump incited the crowd by telling them to “fight like a hell “and” walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol. ” About 40% of the crowd, according to the lawsuit, did just that.

“As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the false and inflammatory allegations by the defendants of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the calls expressed by the defendants for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol,” the lawsuit continued. . “Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be former President Trump’s orders in the service of their country.”

Swalwell’s lawsuit follows a similar case filed by fellow congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, against Trump and others allegedly responsible for the riot. Each followed the speech by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that if Trump is acquitted in his impeachment trial, he can be held accountable in civil court. Although the Senate voted 57-43 to convict Trump, impeachment requires two-thirds of senators to obtain a conviction. Just as Swalwell described the evidence against Trump in the impeachment trial, the trial goes through the events of January 6.

Andonian said Swalwell was a victim because he was prevented from doing the job he intended to do and was an individual inside a building picked up by a violent mob and subjected to trauma.

Swalwell’s lawsuit seeks pecuniary damages.

