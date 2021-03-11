Opposition undermines national interest: Buzdar





LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition had undermined the national interest in the name of protecting their personal issues.

In a statement on Wednesday, the chief minister said the negative role of the opposition would not be recalled with witticisms, adding that they had no strategy or plans to benefit the masses.

The thieves have been beaten every time because they used politics to loot and increase their own bank balances, he added. precious state land worth billions of rupees was being reclaimed from the grabbers. He hopes that the dream of a prosperous Pakistan will materialize gradually and eventually.

Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired a meeting on his office’s irrigation department to review the progress of development projects. He requested to speed up the pace of development work on ongoing projects for their timely completion and appreciated the performance of the irrigation service.

The meeting decided to end the illegal practice of pumping water from the canal as the CM ordered a committee to be formed to review the rules for extending the canal’s command areas. This committee will submit its detailed recommendations as soon as possible.

In addition, it was decided to develop a policy to recover from the illegal occupation of areas adjacent to the canals. The CM ordered that the policy be presented according to schedule and ordered immediate action to transfer control of the Chashma Canal Right Bank to the Irrigation Department, adding that the summary should be quickly finalized.

The meeting was informed that the feasibility reports had authorized the construction of small dams in the areas of Hathi Morr, Talang Ban and Khantak / Jalebi Morr in Koh-e-Suleman and funds will be provided immediately for these projects. The chief minister ordered to provide resources for phase II of the Chobara branch, adding that work should be started for the restoration of Gang Nullah as part of the Vohwa development project.

The construction of the Lalu Dera Shah spur will start soon and the Law on Irrigation, Drainage, Rivers will be presented to the cabinet for approval. The meeting approved the Abyana electronic collection. The chief minister asked the finance minister’s resource mobilization committee to review the e-abyana system. This committee will submit detailed recommendations.

