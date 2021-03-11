Turkey plays an important role in Somalia shaken by electoral crisis

ISTANBUL

Turkey plays a key role in Somalia, even in a political stalemate in the Horn of Africa country due to delays in national elections, according to a Turkish analyst.

“As a donor country, Turkey has played an important role in Somalia since 2011,” Serhat Orakci, researcher at the Istanbul-based Humanitarian and Social Research Center (INSAMER), part of the Foundation for Humanitarian Aid (IHH ), told Anadolu agency.

“And because of this, political instability in the country has been watched closely by Turkish officials,” said Orakci, also author of a 2018 book on Turkish-African relations.

According to Orakci, some presidential candidates have a track record of close ties to Turkey, for example former presidents Sheikh Sharif and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, both of whom have worked with Turkey.

“However, Turkey’s policy in Somalia seems to focus on the development of the country rather than specific numbers,” he explained.

“I think Turkey has the capacity to work with any candidate who will be the country’s next president when the electoral conflict ends.”

Ten years ago, the 2011 drought in Somalia killed more than a quarter of a million people, and Turkey played a key role in tackling the famine that followed by launching numerous projects, such as a hospital training and research facility with 200 beds opened in 2015.

During the 2011 famine, when then Prime Minister and current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the country, he visited camps where internally displaced people were staying instead of rushing directly to the country. at the presidential palace, a decision that inspired feelings of love among Somalis and solidarity with the Turkish people.

Mukhtar M, Sayid, the leader of Somalia’s Peace Justice and Development Party and presidential candidate, also fondly remembers Erdogan’s visit.

“When the Turkish government went to Somalia in 2011 to save children dying from starvation,” Sayid told Anadolu news agency, “the rest of the world was watching Somalia die and perish.”

Sayid, who also has Australian citizenship, added that he divides his time between Somalia, Turkey and Australia.

“At the time, there was not a single embassy in Somalia except the Ethiopian embassy,” he explained.

But the years that followed saw the Turkish government forging strong ties with Somalia and sending massive aid to the country.

He has helped “to stop the famine, to support the construction of hospitals, to build roads, to support the Somali community,” Sayid said.

Later, he added, “an influx of foreign embassies and diplomats arrived in Somalia”.

The electoral dispute remains

According to Orakci, the electoral dispute in Somalia remains unresolved.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, financial deficits and disputes between states in the region with the federal government under the Somali federal system have all caused delays in the electoral calendar,” Orakci said.

“Recently, the federal authorities spoke with the regional governors but the conference did not bring any results”, he added.

The Horn of Africa country is at a political stalemate after presidential and parliamentary elections were postponed and the president’s constitutional mandate expired on February 8.

Recent clashes between government forces and opposition protesters have claimed the lives of at least four people, including soldiers.

President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed called on regional leaders to hold talks to end the political stalemate.

“The electoral process in Somalia is an indirect system, as parts of the country still remain under Al-Shabaab control,” Orakci said, referring to an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group that has committed dozens of crimes. deadly attacks in Somalia. , including those directly targeting Turkish projects in the country.

“Somalia’s election was supposed to take place last year by direct vote, but for security reasons and center-periphery disputes there have been delays until today,” he said. he adds.

“In the indirect system, a number of elders choose MPs for parliament, and MPs are expected to choose a new president. However, this system is open to corruption and it is very doubtful whether or not it reflects the real opinion of the people, ”Orakci explained.

Turkey last month expressed concern over the unrest in Somalia as tension grew over delayed elections.

“We are concerned about the recent negative developments resulting from the dispute over the electoral process in Somalia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is important that all parties act with common sense in avoiding steps that may lead to violence, and that the federal government and the leaders of federal member states come together and attempt to resolve differences in an inclusive dialogue. and constructive on the basis of the agreement. reached on September 17, 2020, ”the statement added.

“We believe that the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia have the will and the political maturity to determine their own future,” the ministry said.

“In this context, we hope that a consensus will be reached on the electoral process, on the basis of mutual understanding, without further delay,” he added.

