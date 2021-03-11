Canada thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Covid vaccines by installing its billboards





Almost a week after Canada received 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India, a number of billboards thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the vaccines were installed in the region. of the Greater Toronto Area. On January 20, India delivered more than 481 doses of lakh vaccines to various countries after it started supplying external vaccines made in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said vaccines “made in India” had been supplied to more than 50 countries to date. He also said New Delhi planned to provide vaccines to more countries in the coming months. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in February: “Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping more than 60 countries start immunizing their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example. “ Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi spoke with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured him that India will do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts against Covid-19. Expressing his gratitude, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world succeeds in defeating the coronavirus, “it would be important because of India’s enormous pharmaceutical capacity and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in sharing that capacity with the world”. In January, India gave the green light for the production of two vaccines – Covaxin by state-owned company Bharat Biotech and Covishield by the Serum Institute of India (SII). For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

