PML-N senators are told not to vote for PDM, says Maryam Nawaz





Maryam Nawaz, head of PML-N, addresses the media. Photo: File

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Thursday that senators from her party were called in and ordered not to vote for the PDM, as the government and the opposition both prepare in the elections of the President of the Senate and of the Vice-Presidents.

The government and the opposition will see their horns on Friday, when the upper house of parliament votes to elect its president and vice-president from the Senate.

Speaking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz alleged that PML-N senators recorded evidence of the calls.

“Our senators are called upon and urged not to vote for the PDM candidate. Some of them have recorded the evidence,” she tweeted.

While former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani is the PDM’s co-candidate in parliament, the government has thrown its weight behind current Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani. Tensions mounted between the two sides after Gillani won a shocking victory over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections, with Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing the opposition of using unfair practices to win.

Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses opposition of using unfair means to win Senate seat in Islamabad

The senatorial elections, which took place on March 3, heightened tensions between the government and the opposition after Gillani defeated Shaikh by polling 169 votes against his opponent’s 164 votes. Six votes were rejected while one was not polled.

Following this development, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation, accusing the opposition of spending money to influence the elections.

“What kind of democracy is it? So I launched a campaign for an open vote,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his speech.

The prime minister said that in the 2018 senatorial elections, the party saw 20 lawmakers “selling” themselves.

“But it was not only me who had started this. The PML-N and the PPP signed a charter of democracy favoring the open vote because money reigns in the senatorial elections”, he underlined.

“We have presented a bill to parliament for open voting in senatorial elections. When other parties that previously supported open voting did not support our request, we went to the Supreme Court.

“Even a video surfaced in which KP MPAs received bribes in exchange for Senate votes,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

