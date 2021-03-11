The Bhagavad Gita opens minds, encourages reflection and questioning: PM Modi





New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Bhagavad Gita makes people think, asks questions and keeps an open mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday.

“The Gita makes you think. It makes us question ourselves. It encourages debate and keeps our minds open. Anyone who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate in nature and democratic in temperament, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the virtual launch of the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagavad Gita.

“The beauty of the Bhagavad Gita lies in its depth, diversity and flexibility. Acharya Vinoba Bhave described the Gita as a mother who would take him on her knees if he stumbled. Greats like Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi were inspired by the Gita ”, he added.

The Prime Minister added that with the growing popularity of e-books, especially among young people, Gita’s digitization efforts would connect more young people and “deepen the connection between the Eternal Gita and glorious Tamil culture.”

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Swami Chidbhavananda, the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram in Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, whose academic work on the Gita is one of the most comprehensive books on the subject.

“I would like to pay homage to Swami Chidbhavananda Ji. Mind, body, heart and soul – his life was dedicated to the regeneration of India, ”he said.

Swamiji is the author of 186 books and all genres of literary composition. His scientific work on the Gita is one of the most comprehensive books on the subject.

The Tamil version of the Gita with its commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English in 1965. Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese have been undertaken by devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also said that India is honored that ‘made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines are circulating around the world and helping people, as are the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. .

“In the recent past, when the world needed medicines, India did everything it could to provide them. India is honored that Made in India vaccines are circulating around the world. We want to heal and help humanity. This is exactly what Gita is teaching us, ”Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)

