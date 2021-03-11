Resolutions introduced in the United States to condemn China’s actions in the South China Sea

Influential US senators have introduced a series of resolutions in the Senate condemning China’s growing actions to militarize the South China Sea and tackle Beijing’s economic practices that distort global markets and hurt American businesses.

Introduced on Wednesday by Senators Rick Scott, Josh Hawley, Dan Sullivan, Thom Tillis and Roger Wicker, the first resolution commended the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard for their efforts to ensure freedom of navigation operations and send a clear message that the United States will not tolerate. Extension of the power of Communist China in waters beyond its legitimate territorial sea limits.

The Chinese Communist Party, led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, continues to militarize the South China Sea and wants to expand its territorial claims in the region, Scott said when introducing the resolution.

This aggressive and illegal action cannot be tolerated. I am proud to lead my colleagues today in a resolution to congratulate the hard-working men and women of the United States Navy and Coast Guard for working in defense of our freedoms, and to send a clear message to the General Secretary Xi that his aggression can not continue, he mentioned.

Sullivan alleged that in recent years, China has stepped up its aggressive actions against neighboring peaceful nations both to expand its influence and to overthrow the rule of law in the South China Sea.

Xi Jinping’s alarming and belligerent behavior cannot continue. This resolution commends the courageous members of the Coast Guard and Navy who continue to promote international order in the region and sends a strong message to the Communist Party of China that hostility to our allies will not be tolerated, he said. he declares.

According to Tillis, the courageous men and women of the US armed forces deployed in the Indo-Pacific play a vital role in protecting access to vital trade corridors like the South China Sea.

China is engaged in highly controversial territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the East China Sea. Beijing has built and militarized many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region.

Both maritime areas are declared rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are also vital for world trade.

China’s claims to sovereignty over the South China Sea are unfounded and threaten the international order. The United States must hold Beijing accountable for its unauthorized expansions, and I applaud the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard for working to maintain the balance of power in the Pacific region, Wicker said.

Likewise, a group of eight Republicans reintroduced the Strengthening Trade, Regional Alliances, Technology, and Economic and Geopolitical Initiatives Concerning China (STRATEGIC Act) law on Wednesday to advance a comprehensive strategy of US competition with China. China.

The main provisions of the STRATEGIC law tackle China’s economic practices that distort global markets and harm American businesses, especially intellectual property theft and the government mass subsidization and sponsorship of Chinese companies, and face technological competition by increasing technological collaboration with allies and partners.

It also seeks to protect institutions from malicious and undue Chinese influence and to strengthen the United States’ position in the Indo-Pacific to protect its interests, allies and partners.

The bill was reintroduced by Sen. Jim Risch, a rank member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, alongside Senators Mitt Romney, Todd Young, Dan Sullivan, Mike Rounds, Roger Wicker, Marco Rubio, Bill Hagerty and Rob Portman .

The Chinese Communist Party poses an unprecedented threat not only to American values ​​and interests, but also to the free and open international system characterized by individual liberty and the rule of law, which the United States carefully constructed in seven. decades, said Risch.

Any legislation that aims to deal with this threat must address the full range of challenges posed by the CCP and mobilize broad bipartisan support, he said.

That is why I am proud to reintroduce the first comprehensive competition legislative package with the People’s Republic of China with several colleagues who have strong backgrounds in China, Risch continued.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik reintroduced the Stop Espionage and Theft in Higher Education (SHEET) law. It will fight espionage and influence operations at U.S. colleges and universities by allowing the designation and removal of hostile actors considered a foreign intelligence threat to higher education by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In the Senate, an identical bill was introduced by Senator Ted Cruz.

As I have said many times, China is the greatest geopolitical threat facing the United States and a deeply malicious influence in our universities, he said.

The SHEET Act advances American security by combating espionage and propaganda targeting American higher education. I remain determined to fundamentally reassess U.S.-China relations and hold China accountable for its widespread espionage, censorship and human rights abuses, Cruz said.

Congresswoman Stefanik recently co-sponsored similar legislation, the End College Chinese Communist Partnerships Act, which would prevent taxpayer funds from going to U.S. colleges and universities with Confucius Institute partnerships.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)