Medan-Binjai toll road integrated with MKTT-Belmera sections





Exterior electronic information screens provide details of this integration Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA) – The Medan-Binjai (Mebi) toll road section of the Trans-Sumatra Highway has been integrated with the Medan-Kualanamu-Tebing Tinggi (MKTT) and Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa (Belmera) sections ) since Thursday at 7 a.m. local time. "Exterior electronic information screens provide details of this integration," said the head of the operations management department of PT toll road operator Jasa Marga Nusantara, Taufiqul Hidayat, Toll Roads Division. To this end, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing has also issued an operating permit for the 4.2-kilometer Tanjung Mulia-Marelan junction section, Hidayat noted in Medan, the capital of the province of North Sumatra, Thursday. Considering the volume of traffic during the Christmas and New Year holiday season of last year, 6,063 cars were recorded as having gone from the Belmera and MKTT toll roads to the Medan-Binjai section through the junction segment. Tanjung Mulia-Marelan, he noted. Drivers crossing these sections of integrated toll road should ensure that they have a sufficient balance in their electronic toll cards. Otherwise, it is suggested that they recharge it before reaching the toll gates, Hidayat explained. Since the first and second leadership terms of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), infrastructure has assumed particular importance, with a notable extension of toll roads as proof of this. According to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, during President Jokowi's first term, at least 941 kilometers (km) of toll roads and 3,423 km of national roads were constructed. Work on the Trans-Java Highway connecting Merak ferry port in Banten province to Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, has been completed, reducing current travel time and logistics costs. As part of the central government's priority development projects, toll roads are not just built in Java, but they are also built outside the island, such as in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi. On the island of Sumatra, several sections of the Trans-Sumatra toll road have been completed, while the government plans to complete entire sections in 2024. Work on the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road construction project is still ongoing. The public construction companies involved in the project have made constant efforts to ensure that it is completed according to the set target. On August 25, 2020, President Jokowi inaugurated the 13.5 km Indrapuri-Blang Bintang toll road, the first section of the toll road in Aceh province, which is part of the Banda Aceh-Sigli toll road. . Five other sections of the Banda Aceh-Sigli toll road are Padang Tiji-Seulimum, stretching for 24.3 km; Seulimum-Jantho, measuring 7.6 km; Jantho-Indrapuri, reaching 16 km; Blang Bintang-Kuta Baro, totaling 7.7 km; and Kuta Baro-Baitussalam, stretching for 5 km. A month later, on September 25, 2020, he also inaugurated the 131 km Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road, the first highway in Riau province.

