Boris untouchable? Starmer may well put him back on his feet | Keir Starmer

TThe past few months have not been the easiest for Keir Starmer as the unexpected success of the vaccination program had the effect of giving the Prime Minister high immunity against any kind of criticism. No matter what Boris Johnson says or does, the Conservatives stay comfortably ahead in the polls. Make donors pay for the renovation of Downing Street? No problem. An unused 2.9m multimedia suite in Downing Street? Because it is worth it. Do not disclose PPE contracts? No problem. Unilaterally rewrite the Northern Ireland protocol? Just a little fun.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Labor leader has appeared to be grappling with the Prime Ministers’ questions in recent weeks. He knows that no matter how well he performs, nothing he says will change the political narrative.

So why make the effort? Moreover, Johnson himself felt he was untouchable, barely making the effort to acknowledge the existence of Starmers, let alone answer his questions. Even before all this, no prime minister had done more to devalue the LF than Boris. Now, with his unchecked narcissism, he has become even more unbearable.

Still, whether it was Johnsons’ hubris or Starmer who upped his game or perhaps a bit of both, there were signs during this week-long session that Boris may have depleted some of his reserves of good will and that he will have to work harder to justify his existence in the future. .

The Labor leader was certainly looking for more of a fight than he has lately by starting with a short and to the point. Who most deserved a raise? NHS nurses or Dominic Cummings?

Boris sensed problems and began to wonder how no one had done more for nurses than before, no one had done less and that they should be grateful for 1% when other public sector workers did got nothing. He was wholehearted. Starmer cut him short. The pay hike was actually a pay cut, nurses were on average 800 worse off than in 2010 and the prime minister had no trouble setting a 40% raise for his former adviser.

Now things started to get surreal, with Johnson saying what nurses really wanted was not more money, but more coworkers to complain to about their pay. After all, what was the point of working long hours for little money if you didn’t have other colleagues to share the pain with?

With every word Boris said, you could feel the confidence returning to the Labor leader. It was old Johnson, the one who couldn’t bother to prepare properly, the one who struggled to empathize. It was the Prime Minister who was not as intellectually agile as he liked to think.

The longer the exchanges lasted, the more convincing Keir sounded and the weaker Boriss’ boast became. It sounded like a rebooted Labor leader. Starmer 2.0. The one who had the best sound clips and was still hungry to rack up even the marginal gains of an easy PMQ victory.

And the victories haven’t been much easier than that. Every Conservative backbench member knows that the government is out of step with public opinion and that it will have increased its salary offer to nurses, so it is increasingly painful to have a leader who, as for free school meals, stubbornly refuses to bow to the inevitable. and change course.

However, Starmer missed a trick by failing twice on Johnsons’ accusations that Labor voted against the government’s original bill to give nurses a 2.1% raise. It cannot have been taken by surprise that Boris could find something so blatantly wrong; after all, making things up is prime MO. So maybe he just had a huge brain meltdown and really forgot what had happened.

As it stands, shadow Minister of Health Jonathan Ashworth was left to correct the record in a point of order at the end of the session Labor had not voted against the draft. law, they had made it pass to the second and the third. readings.

It would have been a good time for Johnson to set the record straight, but sensing what was about to happen, he had timidly escaped the Commons before Ashworth had a chance to speak. So we have not yet heard Boris apologize for misleading Parliament. Or lie, as most of us call it.