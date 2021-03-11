Government ready to face opposition: Sarwar





LAHORE: The governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said the opposition had no idea of ​​its future strategy and therefore resorted to the policy of long march and resignations. There are a dozen stories in the PDM. There are no differences between the government and its allies, adding that all are on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country and the strengthening of institutions. We want to move the country forward. No one should go to bed hungry program is a testament to public friendly government initiatives. He spoke to the media after the inauguration of a free eye camp set up in collaboration with the Sarwar Foundation and Al-Mustafa Trust in Kameer on Wednesday. The foundations of Sarwar Begum Perveen Sarwar and others were also present. The governor said that all the demands made by the leadership of the opposition parties within the PDM since its inception had never materialized. By threatening the government, they think they can blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government, but that is not possible. “We are ready to face the opposition and we will also defeat them on the political scene,” he said. Responding to a question, he said that the election of the Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker takes place on March 12. Sadiq Sanjrani is a unanimous candidate of the government and allied parties.

He has good terms with all senators. It is regrettable that the opposition criticizes national institutions, even on the occasion of senatorial elections, for their personal interests. Responding to another question, the governor said that for the supply of drinking water through the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, we will give priority to areas where the majority of people suffer from dangerous diseases such as l hepatitis from contaminated drinking water. He said there would be no discrimination in the provision of potable water through the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He said the Sarwar Foundation led by Begum Perveen Sarwar works in the health and drinking water sectors. Through water filtration plants, it supplies drinking water to more than two million people per day. Free health camps are also organized throughout Punjab to help the underprivileged segments of the population. In Sahiwal, Governor Sarwar offered his condolences to Malik Faisal Jalal Dhako on the death of his sister-in-law and prayed. Former Chairman of Sahiwal Malik District Council Muhammad Yar Dhaku, former MPA Rana Aftab Ahmad, Political Secretary to the Governor of Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present.

