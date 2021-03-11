On appeal with Saudis Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Modi talks about trade and investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed bilateral relations between India and the Gulf nation during a phone call on Wednesday. The two leaders agreed to support each other against the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The prime minister and the crown prince reviewed the functioning of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019 and expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of the Indo-Saudi partnership, the statement said.

The phone conversation comes nearly six months after their previous call in September last year, when the two leaders discussed challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

During Wednesday’s call, Modi discussed with the Saudi leader his desire to further develop trade and investment between the two countries and also highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers Saudi investors. They also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest, according to the PMO.

In addition, in the wake of the pandemic, Modi and Crown Prince Salman have pledged continued support in the spirit of special friendship and people-to-people ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Saudi Crown Prince to visit India at an early date. The Saudi leader last visited India two years ago in February when, in the joint statement, the two leaders stressed the need to fight terrorism and agreed to put pressure on countries supporting the terrorism in any form.

The two leaders also met in 2018 in Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, where they decided to put in place a leadership-level mechanism to step up the Saudis in the energy, infrastructure and and defense in India. They also discussed ways to further strengthen economic, cultural and energy ties.