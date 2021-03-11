Chinese Lawmakers Endorse Tighter Hong Kong Control | national

China’s ceremonial Beijing (PA) legislature on Thursday approved the ruling communist parties’ decision to tighten control of Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in selecting the territory’s rulers.

The measure comes on top of a crackdown on a protest movement in Hong Kong calling for greater democracy. The crackdown has sparked accusations that Beijing is eroding the autonomy promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997 and harming its status as a global financial center.

Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong has added irritants to relations with Washington, Europe, and other governments that also include commerce, technology, and the party’s treatment of ethnic minorities.

The National People’s Congress voted 2,895 to 0, with one abstention, in favor of the plan to give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers, thus reducing the number of elected officials by the public . AFN members, who are appointed by the party, regularly approve party plans with unanimity or an overwhelming majority.

President Xi Jinping and other leaders sat on the stage in front of the delegates as they voted electronically in the cavernous Great Hall of the People. The AFN has no real powers, but the party uses its annual meeting, the most high-profile political event of the year, to present government plans and major decisions.

The NPC also endorsed the ruling party’s latest five-year development plan, which calls for increased efforts to transform China into a more self-reliant tech creator. This threatens to escalate tensions with Washington and Europe over trade and market access.

The NPC focuses on domestic issues but is increasingly overshadowed by geopolitics as the Xis government pursues more assertive trade and strategic policies and feuds with Washington, Australia and others over the coronavirus, conflicting claims over the South China Sea and accusations of espionage and theft of technology.

Also on Thursday, the country’s No.2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, said economic growth could be faster than this year’s official target of over 6% he announced last week. which surprised forecasters who expect an expansion of at least 8%. But he said Beijing was more concerned with strengthening its recovery from the coronavirus and maintaining stable growth.

China was the only major economy to grow last year, while the United States, Europe and Japan grappled with new outbreaks of the coronavirus. Chinese growth accelerated to 6.5% year on year earlier in the last quarter of 2020.

There could be even faster growth, Li said at a press conference. However, he said, we must avoid sharp fluctuations in economic performance.

As an anti-virus measure, the Prime Minister sat in the Great Hall and spoke via video link with reporters at a press center 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) away. Journalists were to arrive nine hours early to be tested for the coronavirus and wait in hotel rooms for the results.

As part of the changes in Hong Kong, a 1,500-member electoral committee will select the territory’s chief executive and a relatively large number of unspecified members from its 90-seat legislature.

Committee members are said to come from five segments of society, including businessmen and politicians. It would give pro-Beijing forces more clout than a popular vote. According to reports from Hong Kong, the committee would choose one-third of the members of the Legislative Council, or LegCo.

Beijing wants to see the patriots rule Hong Kong, the prime minister said. He said the changes would ensure the national security of the territory and support prosperity and stability.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the move ran counter to promises made by China itself about Hong Kong. He said Beijing was trying to carve out space for democratic debate.

This can only further undermine confidence in China’s respect for its international responsibilities and legal obligations, as a leading member of the international community, Raab said in a statement.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam welcomed the change and said in a statement it would allow the territory to resolve the LegCo problem by making everything political in recent years and effectively dealing with reckless moves or the internal divide that tore Hong Kong apart. .

Last year, the party used the AFN session to impose a national security law on Hong Kong in response to protests that began in 2019. Under the law, 47 former lawmakers and other pro figures -Democracy were arrested on charges of subversion which carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

The people of Hong Kong will be disenfranchised under the latest changes, said Emily Lau, a former Hong Kong lawmaker.

Beijing wants to exercise very strict control, said Lau, a member of the city’s Democratic Party. It is not democracy.

Lau said concerns expressed by some Chinese officials about a possible attempt to overthrow the government were exaggerated.

Hong Kong people will not gain independence or overthrow the government. No way, she said. What they should do is engage, listen to the voices of Hong Kong people so that we can have a dialogue and come to a consensus on how to move forward, instead of falling all over us like a ton of bricks. “

The editors of AP Zen Soo in Hong Kong and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.