Pakistanis cry blasphemy on Twitter after spotting ‘French flag’ in Aurat March

New Delhi: Organizers of the national ‘Aurat March’ held in Pakistan on Monday to celebrate International Women’s Day face online threats and accusations that a French flag was paraded during walking. They are accused of “subscribing to a foreign agenda”.

The march took place in various cities across the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and many more.

Many Twitter users called the participants “shameless” and blasphemous, and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against them.

These descendants of unknown species have crossed the line.

Dear @ImranKhanPTI, if you can’t ban them, stop the rhetoric of Riyasat-e-Madina, where no one could think of blasphemy.

Aurat March & that also under the French flag; shameful for the government; These aurats are already shameless

– Rao Saab (@ RaoSahi16350969) March 11, 2021

The Women’s Democratic Front, the main organizers of the marches, however said on Wednesday that they had held their own organization’s flag, which had red, white and purple stripes as opposed to the French flag with blue, white and red stripes.

In a tweet, the organization said: “The WDF flag represents grassroots feminism in Pakistan and has nothing to do with the French flag. We at the WDF oppose all forms of imperialism and the accusation that we will ever wave the flag of a former colonial power is ludicrous.

The WDF flag represents grassroots feminism in Pakistan and has nothing to do with the French flag. We at the WDF oppose all forms of imperialism and the accusation that we will ever wave the flag of a former colonial power is ludicrous. pic.twitter.com/oZIjDB8XGu

– Women’s Democratic Front # AuratAzadiMarch2021 (@wdf_pk) March 10, 2021

Many women on Twitter have expressed angst at the misconceptions.

“My mother watches Neo TV and asks why the French flag was waved in Aurat March and why AM disrespected the Prophet. Directly citing the speaker (Orya Maqbool Jan) and headlines. The quality of journalism in Pakistan is just amazing, ”wrote one user.

My mother watches Neo TV and asks why the French flag was waved in Aurat March and why AM disrespected the Prophet. Directly citing the speaker (Orya Maqbool Jan) and headlines. The quality of journalism in Pakistan is simply amazing.

– Growing Fruit Around Cyanide (@Ghost_ofRebecca) March 9, 2021

Pakistan was among several Islamic countries that staged anti-French protests last year after French President Emmanuel Macron urged the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, citing freedom of expression.

Also Read: Out of Your Hijab Let Me See Your Eyes: Chinese Diplomat Tweets Dancing Uyghur Woman, Upsets Pak

YouTuber’s Imran Khan parody video goes viral

A parody video of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans saying “aap ne ghabrana nahi hai” (don’t panic) during a speech has gone viral.

Pakistani musician Saad Alavi uploaded the 58-second rap remix to YouTube on Monday, which then went viral when shared on Twitter.

Sabun mehnga hojaey at aap ne lagana nahinBass aap ne ghabrana nahin .. pic.twitter.com/aVCrDc8WU8

– Naila Inayat (ailanailainayat) March 9, 2021

Several reports in India have compared Alvi to Indian musician Yashraj Mukhate who went viral last month after remixing Pawri Hori Hai’s video from Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeens.

Twitter users praised the song’s creative melody, which also raised the issue of the rising cost of living in Pakistan.

Well done #SaadAlvi for such a creative melody.

Sab se Pahley Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi @ ImranKhanPTI @UKPTIOfficial pic.twitter.com/HdVhEx7mEc

– Fida Jatoi (@ fidajatoi80) March 9, 2021

Questions and comments about them know no political boundaries. Here is Saad Alavi on the rising cost of living. A song with a great intro by Imran Khan https://t.co/sVncVF0kms

– Makarand () () (akMakarand_S) March 9, 2021

The song centers on a line from Khan’s televised speech in March of last year on the coronavirus pandemic, where he said, Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai.

In the song, Alvi sarcastically talks about not panicking over the rising prices of soaps, flour, medicine, school fees, and more. He also criticized the tax payments in Pakistan.

Also Read: Imran Khan To Call For Confidence Vote After Senate Loss And Karachis’ Last Sarangi Player

US blocks delivery of Turkish combat ships to Pakistan

The United States has blocked Turkey from supplying 30 locally made attack helicopters to Pakistan, Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin’s spokesman said on Wednesday. He added that this would likely lead Islamabad to buy the helicopters from China.

The machines in question are the ATAK T-129, an all-weather twin-engine attack helicopter modeled on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform. It is equipped with American engines, according to a Dawnreport. However, the United States has blocked the export customs clearance of the engines.

In July 2018, Turkey and Pakistan signed an agreement for 30 Turkish T-129 attack helicopters in what was considered the Turkish defense industry’s “biggest export deal”, a report notes. in Business Recorder.

However, relations between Turkey and the United States became strained after the former bought Russia’s SU-400 missile defense system. The United States then imposed defense sanctions on Turkey as a result of which the supply of T-129 gunships to Pakistan was delayed.

Over the past five years, Turkey has exported unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missiles, armored vehicles, artillery and ships to Pakistan, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

(Edited by Rachel John)

Also Read: Karachi Police Ride Roller Skates To Stop Crime, Preacher Creates Idea To Fund Madrasas

