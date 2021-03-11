“ Dandi March ” controversy: Congress opposes this decision and asks Prime Minister Modi to first call for Godse’s support for the BJP





Dandi March ‘: Cong asks the Prime Minister to first call for Godse’s support New Delhi: A political showdown has started over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to mark India’s 75 years of independence. On Wednesday, the opposition interrupted the Prime Minister’s speech where he would announce 75 events in 75 weeks to mark India’s 75 years of independence. PM Modi will mark the Dandi March from the Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad on Friday. It will reconstruct Gandhiji’s historic march to Dandi in southern Gujarat, the government of Gujarat said in a statement. The march is part of the state government’s program to mark “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,” he said. “The Dandi March will be reconstructed in its entirety. It will begin on March 12 as it took place in 1930 and will end on April 5, during which these 81 pedestrians will walk to Dandi on the coast at 386 km. Rupani said in the statement. Congress, however, raised questions about the plan and said the prime minister should focus first on appealing to supporters of Nathuram Godse within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The BJP follows in Godse’s footsteps and its members worship the man who killed the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. They are not aligned with Gandhi’s thoughts. They opposed his during the independence movement and continue to do the same until now, ”said a congressional leader. Gandhi and 78 others started the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 to break the law that imposed a tax on salt. After walking for 21 days, they arrived in Dandi on April 5 and broke the law. Events have been planned in Porbandar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bardoli and Mandvi, and at the district headquarters of Gujarat. The CM said that India’s saga of freedom, from the revolt of 1857 to the victory of independence, would be presented to new generations.







