IMF approval likely by March 24





ISLAMABAD:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) could finally revive Pakistan’s lending program on March 24 as the government rushes to show progress on more than two-and-a-half terms after keeping those in abeyance for more than a year.

The IMF’s executive board could meet during the fourth week of the current month to approve Pakistan’s request for completion of the second to fourth reviews and modify many of the performance criteria and structural benchmarks that have been agreed at the level. staff, sources told the finance ministry.

Approving four reviews and readjusting the timelines to meet some of the outstanding conditions would pave the way for the release of the third tranche of the $ 500 million loan, they added.

Total IMF disbursements after the approval of the next loan tranche will be nearly $ 2 billion on the $ 6 billion program.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to postpone some critical decisions in January of last year not only increased the workload of the main ministries involved in the IMF program, but also led to hasty decisions, it said. the sources. Official documents showed Pakistan was required to move forward and implement at least 32 major conditions to relaunch the program.

These conditions aimed to bring about reforms in key areas such as power supply, tax collection, tax management, reduction of losses of public enterprises, giving autonomy to the central bank, to the National Authority. electrical energy regulation (Nepra), oil and gas regulation. Authority (Ogra) and increased cost of utilities.

In April last year, the IMF canceled a scheduled board meeting after Prime Minister Khan refused to raise electricity prices and introduce a mini-budget despite a pledge by the Ministry of Finance.

The delay in implementing these conditions added to the burden on government departments who were now shortening the approval process or bringing incomplete summaries, the sources said.

For example, one of the conditions of the IMF was to rationalize and rationalize electricity subsidies. The Power Division submitted a summary to the cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which only mentioned rationalization principles without giving specific details.

The ECC has now given the Power division a deadline of March 31 to complete the task.

These structural benchmarks, which would remain incomplete by the end of the current quarter, would become conditions for the approval of the IMF’s sixth program review, which could take place in July, the sources said.

The IMF also imposed a condition to review and rationalize subsidized loans to exporters. The aim is to ensure that all exporters are treated equally and that unwarranted subsidies in the form of tax cuts and cheaper loans are withdrawn.

The benefits of the export refinancing facilities are limited to a few sectors, mainly textiles, which have not helped Pakistan over the past three decades. The Ministry of Commerce has completed a study on the subsidy regime for exporters and will now begin the process of rationalization. Under another IMF condition, Pakistan is required to adopt a new national tariff policy.

Due to the delay in making many important decisions, key legislation – the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Act 2021 – has not been debated in the federal cabinet despite its serious implications for the Pakistani economy. The introduction of the SBP bill was a prior action by the IMF, which the government encountered in rushing legislation.

“The finance ministry discussed the SBP bill in depth before presenting it to the federal cabinet,” Finance Secretary Kamran Afzal said, while denying that the bill was rushed through the cabinet.

Another prior action by the IMF is the approval of the Nepra law which would empower the federal government to impose electricity surcharges in order to pass inefficiencies in the electricity sector to end consumers. This law is blocked in the Standing Committee on Power of the National Assembly and the government will give another boost today (Thursday) to get it passed.

The IMF had also imposed a condition to introduce the Public Enterprises Bill 2021 in order to effectively manage public sector enterprises. The Ministry of Finance had started work on the project a few months ago, which helped it develop better legislation.

To implement an IMF condition, the federal government tabled the mid-year budget review report in the National Assembly a few days ago.

The government is also required to submit a summary to the Common Interests Council (CCI) to reassess Nepra’s regulatory framework. The deadline for implementing this benchmark could be readjusted by the IMF, the sources said.

The IMF had also imposed a condition to raise gasoline prices, which the government did at the end of last year. Ogra has already notified a rise in gas prices for sectors such as compressed natural gas (CNG) outlets, power producers, general industry and export-oriented industry.

Increasing electricity prices, both on an annual and quarterly basis, was part of the IMF’s conditions. The government has already done this. Likewise, the government also approved a new budget to respond to another prior IMF action.

Some of the other important IMF conditions, which the government will implement in the coming weeks, are the resolution of outstanding tax issues, including the timely payment of tax refunds to power utilities, the circular debt management plan, increase in BISP expenditure, compliance with the service manual for electricity consumers to improve service delivery, implementation of a monitoring and traceability system by the Federal Revenue Council, processing of refunds from exporters and improving regulations on terrorist financing.

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 11, 2021.

