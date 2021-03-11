Supporting vaccinations and economic recovery, Jokowi volunteers to organize nationwide rally





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Loyal supporters of President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) incorporated in volunteer Jokowi will hold Meet akbar virtually. The event was titled National Rally Volunteer Jokowi’s plan will be held next Thursday (3/25/2021). Jokowi National Volunteer Meeting Committee Chairman Reinhard Taki Parapat said the meeting was launched as a means of consolidation. This event is also proof that Jokowi’s volunteers are still strong and strong. Reinhard stressed that the meeting this time was also an arena to help the government make the program a success. vaccination national. “The main key to reviving the national economy is the success of the national immunization program,” he said at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday (10/03/2021). Also read: There is a Pertamina official kidnapped by Jokowi, this is Ahok’s response Reinhard said that during this meeting, several series of events would take place. Among others, a webinar that will be opened directly by President Jokowi. “It is the hard work of all parts of the nation to work hand in hand to ensure the success of the national immunization, including the organization of Jokowi volunteers,” he explained. In addition, his party also invited Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, regional leaders and national figures. Also Read: Official Is Immediately Fired By Jokowi, Luhut: His Careless Pertamina Asks For Mercy Meanwhile, in addition to preparing for a virtual meeting, Jokowi volunteers also organized a joint riding event with the title ‘ Vaccinations Success of the Rising Economy ”to be held on Sunday (3/28/2021). “We will also compensate orphans, distribute takjil and break the fast together at the beginning of the month of Ramadan,” he said. He added that before that his party had also organized activities of sharing hand sanitizers, masks, food, spraying disinfectants in the environment of residents affected by Covid-19, blood donors from conventional plasma to help victims exposed to the Covid-19 virus. Also Read: Different Current Electricity Tariffs Compared To President Jokowi’s Early Times Meanwhile, the president of the Red and White Solidarity, Silvester Matutina, appreciated the availability of the government which carried out the vaccination beforehand compared to other countries. According to him, so far the vaccination phase has gone smoothly and there are no obstacles. In addition, the government also stressed that the imported vaccines are not dangerous or have side effects on health. “BPOM and MUI have also ensured that the vaccines used are halal and safe. Thus, we volunteer to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. This way the economy can return to normal,” he said. -he declares. Also read: Retribution tariffs and local taxes in the hands of Jokowi, deposits to local governments are more dragged?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos