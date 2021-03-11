No end to the discussion on the interview with Meghan Markel; White House and Boris Johnson discuss mental health and the monarchy

The damage caused by Markel’s interview to the institution could be assessed from the fact that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to come forward to support the institution. (Credit: Instagram / @ meghanmarkle_official)

Even though a few days have passed since its airing, the sensational interview with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markel refuses to die on the internet, stirring up new trends and online debates. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel, in an explosive interview with American host Oprah Winfrey, made several allegations about the British royal family including that of racism. Markel in the interview alleged that one of the royals was discussing the dark color of her baby’s skin. While in addition to the issue of racism which has taken center stage, the issue of sanity and the relevance and functioning of the monarchy has also been analyzed on the internet.

Mental Health

Markel in her interview said she had clear and consistent suicidal tendencies during her time with the Royal Family and said she felt she didn’t want to live anymore. She also said that she also tried unsuccessfully to take professional help for her mental health, but was denied this at the Royal Palace. Markel’s comments have led to a number of discussions about the issue of mental health on the internet. Mental health experts have reportedly said that celebrities who show up to talk about their mental health issues are encouraging millions of other ordinary people with mental health issues to come forward and discuss it.

The White House, while refraining from commenting on other explosive aspects of Markel’s interview, said President Joe Biden admired Markel’s courage in speaking out about his battle with mental health and his own. personal story. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said President Biden remains committed to funding mental health facilities across the country.

Institution of the monarchy

Markel’s interview sparked a lot of discussion and trends on the internet about the institution of the monarchy. #Abolishthemonarchy and other similar hashtags went viral in the United States and different parts of the world as people demanded the abolition of the institution of the monarchy. The damage caused by Markel’s interview to the institution could be assessed from the fact that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to come forward to support the institution.

In his brief statement, Johnson admitted that he watched the interview but declined to comment on issues raised in the interview. Johnson further said he had the highest admiration for the Queen of England and the unifying role the institution played in the country and across the Commonwealth. The interview also left the country divided between supporters of Markel and supporters of the monarchy. While the former claim that it is time for the institution to be wound up and the country moving towards a republican system, the latter have strongly defended the institution and called Markel’s interview a boost to attract the attention and attempted defamation of the institution.