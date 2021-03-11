Xi Jinpings’ Distortion of Communism Helps China Move Forward, Chinese Politics Expert Says

Chinese President Xi Jinping is shifting power away from the West day by day, Jude Blanchett, Freeman Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Chinese Studies, said on Wednesday. Event.

The success of this task in accomplishing what his predecessors could not is rooted in his ability to choose elements of different ideologies to rule, while publicly presenting his actions as communists.

There isn’t much about Xi Jinping that is truly socialist or communist, Blanchett said.

Xi brought a new kind of leadership in his rise to power, according to Blanchett: He was clearly frustrated by the kind of ostentation of the Communist Party, the kind of formality of it, the long meetings, he said. . Although Xi took on the dictatorial aspects of the Chinese Communist Party, he also brought his own style to the government.

Now, even as the President of China adheres to elements of China’s existing political architecture in the interest of maintaining power, he is also boosting China’s semi-private economic sector to achieve industrialization goals. defined by the state. This breaks with the traditional communist approach of a fully state controlled and managed economy.

Blanchett added that the government under Xi was not afraid to cross all ethical standards to achieve its goals, from threatening the press downright genocide of the Uyghur people. However, the Chinese government’s control over the country has allowed it to escape some of the challenges the United States has recently faced, such as the January attack on the Capitol and the Texas electricity crisis, Blanchett explained.

So Xis’ leadership propelled China as a world power: We were witnessing a fundamental global power shift from the West to the East, Blanchett said.

If the United States hopes to catch up with China, Blanchett said, it must reexamine three traditional conceptions of the CCP that do not accurately describe its current trajectory.

The first is the Western opinion that the CCP cannot be communist due to the growing role of markets all over the country. The second is the belief of some Western politicians, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who says the very name of the CCP should be taken literally. The third comes directly from the CCP publications, which also write that China is a communist state.

Blanchett does not agree with all three of these views, although he has more answers to what the Chinese government is not than it is.

Looking at past definitions of communism won’t help understand the current CCP, according to Blanchett. He said that the teachings of Karl Marx could not go this far before reaching uncharted territory, because Marx never clearly defined how a communist state order would be maintained. And the implementation of the communist governments of Lenin, Stalin and Mao was an absolute disaster, according to Blanchett.

Perhaps the best way to understand the regime and how the modern CCP differs from the Leninist regimes that dominated the mid-20th century is that the CCP does not set a definitive timeline for their transformation into communism.

The CCP’s charter constitution says that the party’s highest ultimate and ideal goal is the achievement of communism, Blanchett said. However, the CCP has always been smart enough to leave this as a longer term goal.

A fundamental misunderstanding of the CCP prevents Western leaders from being able to predict and react to Xis’ advances.

We need a much better calibration of China’s strength or weakness, he said.