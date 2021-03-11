Turkey grows footprint in Africa as Turkish-Afro trade grows 579% to $ 26 billion in 2021 – Businessamlive





Turkish Airlines Fly To 51 Destinations In 33 African Countries Turkish FDI in Africa in 2021 reaches $ 6.5 billion, compared to $ 100 million in 2003 Increases number of embassies to 43 this year Ben Eguzozie, in Port Harcourt Turkey, a member of the European Union, has made a decisive imprint and influence in Africa at breakneck speed. Since 2003, trade between Turkey and Africa has grown from $ 5.5 billion (in 2003) to more than $ 26 billion today, according to Turkish officials. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, exposing an African glasnost, wants trade with the continent to double to $ 50 billion in the years to come. The European Union member has also embarked on a train of infrastructure projects in Africa, in what development economists describe as President Recep Tayyip Erdogans betting on paying dividends for Turkey and Africa. Turkey’s economic, diplomatic and military involvement in Africa has increased dramatically since Ankara dubbed 2005 the Year of Africa. From a raft of new embassies and with sprawling air links served by Turkish Airlines to increasing trade volumes and infrastructure projects, President Erdogan is making a game for the continent, say economic and diplomatic experts. For example, the number of Turkish embassies in Africa has grown from a dozen in 2009 to 42 today; and it will soon open its 43rdembassy in Guinea-Bissau, the former Portuguese colony in West Africa. Analysts see the engagement as having a political dimension, allowing President Erdogan to present Turkey as a proactive alternative to a neglectful West, while strengthening the military influence of European countries on the continent recently described as the continent of the future by United States. State Department. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines flies to 51 destinations in 33 African countries, including 26 in sub-Saharan Africa. Between 2003 and 2018, the value of Turkish exports to Africa increased by 579%. On the other hand, Turkish foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa has seen an astronomical increase from just $ 100 million in 2003 to $ 6.5 billion in 2021. In 2015, Turkey’s development assistance to Africa amounted to 3.9 billion dollars. But Turkey’s more than fleeting interest in Africa seems less significant compared to all of the European unions which foresaw a sustainable investment of $ 54 billion in Africa. What about the United States, easily considered the largest African investor, accounting for $ 54 billion in FDI on the continent. However, 16 years later, Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ visits to Africa have boosted trade and political relations. Since 2003, as Prime Minister and then President, he has visited 27 African countries more than any other non-African leader. Ankaras’ bet is bearing fruit for Turkey, but also for Africa, a continent with17% of the world’s population; 9.6% of world oil production; 90 percent of the world’s platinum supply; 90 percent of the world supply of cobalt, half of the world supply of gold; two-thirds of the world’s uranium; 75% of global coltan and 54 votes in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). By 2050, Africa’s population will more than double, from 1.3 billion current inhabitants to 2.2 billion, with more than 60% of its population under the age of 25. Its appeal seems endless. While many economic and diplomatic analysts applaud President Erdogans Turkey’s growing footprint in Africa, some remain skeptical of Erdogan, whom they see as a nationalist strongman widely regarded as a cunning and ruthless political operator. However, African development economists say Africa can make the most of this exciting relationship.

