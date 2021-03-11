Pakistan follows India to ban TikTok





TikTok was banned in Pakistan on Thursday, according to local media, in another blow to the ambitions of the viral video app in South Asia after it was shut down in neighboring India last summer.

The Peshawar High Court has ordered TikTok banned for “immoral and reprehensible” content on the platform, Pakistani news channel ARY News reported.

“TikTok videos peddle vulgarity in society,” Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan said, adding that the app should be banned until it complies with authorities.

TikTok was previously shut down in Pakistan, a Muslim-majority country of 200 million, in October after complaints of “indecent” content on the platform, although it came back online less than two weeks later. . SensorTower has estimated that over the past year, TikTok has racked up over 18 million downloads in Pakistan.

The ban on the app is another blow to TikTok, Chinese owned in the region, after being banned from India for security reasons last June following a violent clash at the border between the Indian and Chinese troops.

While China is Pakistan’s close “iron brother” ally, content on TikTok – the country’s third most popular app behind WhatsApp and Facebook – has been viewed as vulgar by conservatives. Some have argued, however, that the decision to ban the platform was primarily aimed at curbing criticism from Imran Khan, the prime minister.

At the time of the first ban, Pakistani journalist and commentator Najam Sethi said TikTok was not banned because of immoral content “but because TikTokers laugh at the Great Leader”.

In November, Pakistan put in place new digital laws that give regulators general powers to censor content. The Asia Internet Coalition, a regional business group that represents companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, called the new rules “draconian.”

The rules require companies to remove offensive content, including content that threatens “Pakistan’s integrity, security and defense,” and help law enforcement gain access to data. Those who break the rules can be subject to fines of more than $ 3 million.

Jehan Ara, former chairman of P @ SHA, the Pakistan Software Houses Association, said after Thursday’s court order that any sharp policy change could hurt the growth of the country’s IT sector. “Any policy change in the blink of an eye is not good. It discourages people [foreign IT entrepreneurs] to enter the IT sector and it hurts growth. ”

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

