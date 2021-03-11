PM Modi will mark the event tomorrow, 75 weeks before August 15, 2022

As the country prepares for the celebrations of 75 years of independence on August 15, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Padyatra (March for Freedom) tomorrow from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad, and will inaugurate the activities to raise the curtain of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (India @ 75), according to an official statement.

PM Modi will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the India @ 75 celebrations and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union MoS (I / C) Shri Prahalad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani will also attend the event, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 am.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav:

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events that will be organized by the Indian government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the mind of Jan-Bhagidari.

A national implementation committee headed by the Minister of the Interior has been formed to define policies and planning for the various events to be undertaken as part of the commemoration. Curtain-raising activities begin from March 12, 2021, 75 weeks before August 15, 2022.

Padyatra:

The Padyatra, which will be signaled by the Prime Minister, will be undertaken by 81 walkers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a 241 mile journey that will end on April 5, lasting 25 days. The Padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Shri Prahalad Singh Patel will lead the first 75-kilometer tour of the padyatra.

Curtain-raising initiatives in India @ 75:

The event will see the inauguration of the curtain-raising activities planned under the India @ 75 theme such as Film, Website, Song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator.

Along with the above initiatives, a cultural program showcasing the celebration of the indomitable spirit of the country will also be organized. It will include music, dance, recitation, preamble reading (each line in a different language, representing the different regions of the country). Representing the power of young people, as the future of India, there will be 75 voices in the choir as well as 75 dancers in the event.

State and UT governments are also holding programs across India on March 12, 2021. In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Study of India and Area Cultural Centers under the Ministry of Culture, of the Ministry of Youth and TRIFED have planned various activities for the occasion.

Previously, the Center has formed a 259-member High Level National Committee headed by the Prime Minister to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence, which falls on August 15, 2022. “The celebrations will be conducted appropriately at levels national and international. in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ”he said.

Panel members include Former President Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 Chief Ministers, artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, Chief of BJP LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

Opposition leaders like Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, CPI Secretary General (M) Sitaram Yechury, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar, TMC Supreme Leader Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also on the committee.