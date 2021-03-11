President Jokowi’s reaction when Moeldoko was involved in a coup within the Democratic Party was shocked and kept silent





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD, revealed the reaction of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he learned that his Presidential Chief of Staff, Moeldoko, was involved in a coup d’état within the Democratic Party. Initially, Mahfud said, the Palace was not aware of Moeldoko’s plan during the Extraordinary Democratic Party (KLB) Extraordinary Congress on Friday (5/3/2021). “Pak Jokowi knows it now, but when (Moeldoko) was leaving (for Deli Serdang) he really didn’t know it,” Mahfud said, quoted on Najwa Shibab’s YouTube show, Thursday (11/3/2021). Then, after rumors about Moeldoko’s involvement became more widely heard, Mahfud also confirmed directly to the president. However, at Monday’s meeting (1/3/2021), Mahfud said, President Jokowi was not aware of the implication. “On Monday I met Pak Jokowi, I asked how (the question of Moeldoko’s involvement in the KLB)” Wow, I don’t really know that, “” Mahfud said, imitating Jokowi’s words. Also read: Polri is ready to act if there are personnel involved in the practical politics of the Democratic Party’s dualism Also read: Woman who survives Sumedang bus crash says she’s ready to be naked so she can get out Menkopolhukam, Mahfud MD issued a press statement regarding President Joko Widodo’s meeting with Amien Rais and a number of officials at Merdeka Palace in central Jakarta on Tuesday (3/9/2021). According to Mahfud MD, the arrival of Amien Rais and KH Abdullah Hehamahua, KH Muhyiddin Junaidi, Marwan Batubara, Firdaus Syam, Ahmad Wirawan Adnan, Mursalim and Ansufri Id Sambo to discuss the Komnas HAM report regarding the deaths of six Islamic defenders. (FPI) on the Cikampek toll road some time ago. Tribunnews / HO / Presidential Secretariat Press Office / Rusman (Tribunnews / HO / Presidential Secretariat Press Office / Rusman) Separately, on Thursday (04/03/2021), Mahfud MD also admitted to having met the Presidential Chief of Staff, Moeldoko and Minister of State, Pratikno in Banten. During the meeting, Mahfud said that Moeldoko did not discuss his involvement with the KLB in Deli Serdang, north Sumatra. “At that point, we chatted normally, Pak Moeldoko didn’t tell us anything about an outbreak the next day,” Mahfud said. Until later that night, Mahfud received reports that Moeldoko was leaving for Medan in North Sumatra. Also read: AHY meets Mahfud MD, talks about disputed Democratic Party sovereignty

