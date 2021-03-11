Former President Donald Trump urges ex-NFL star to run for US Senate





Former President Donald Trump throws his hat into the political ring.

OK, that’s not HIS hat. But it’s a sign that Trump is set to reappear after his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 general election.

Trump released a statement on Wednesday urging former NFL running back Herschel Walker to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Wouldn’t it be great for the legendary Herschel Walker to run for the US Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when playing for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He’s also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!

It should be noted that Trump’s relationship with Walker dates back over 30 years.

Walker’s career as a professional football player began in 1983 when he signed with the New Jersey Generals to the USFL after winning the Heisman Trophy in Georgia. In 1984, Trump bought the generals. Walker played two seasons with Trump as boss before moving on to the Dallas Cowboys, who owned his NFL draft rights. The USFL bowed in 1986 following the failure of its antitrust lawsuit against the NFL.

Walker played 12 seasons in the NFL, including three with the Philadelphia Eagles (1992-1994) and one with the New York Giants (1995). His trade from the Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 laid the foundation for three Dallas Super Bowl wins in the 1990s.

