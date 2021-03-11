NCC will send overdue construction projects to NAB





ISLAMABAD:

A meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided on Wednesday to refer cases of undue long delays in approving construction projects to the National Accountability Office (NAB).

The Prime Minister chaired the meetings of the National Coordinating Committee, Ravi Urban City Project and Lahore Central Business District Development Project, and received information on the progress of these projects.

Expressing concern about the approval process in Sindh, the prime minister said that the economic activity generated by the promotion of construction activities would directly benefit the people of Sindh.

At the coordinating committee meeting, it was decided that all cases of long delays in approving construction projects would be referred to the NAB so that those who were deliberately delaying projects could be identified.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said making it easier for people to access their homes was a government priority.

“Personal home is the right of every poor and low-income person and the government is committed to facilitating this right in any way possible,” he added.

Previously, the meeting was informed that a total of 307 housing and construction projects had been approved over 39.83 million square feet as of April 17, 2020, while 526 construction projects, covering an area of ​​64.12 million square feet, were under consideration.

The meeting was also informed that the approved projects have so far generated economic activity worth Rs 796.5 billion, while the projects under consideration will generate economic activity worth Rs. 1.28 trillion rupees. These projects will create 2.5 million direct jobs and 4.5 million indirect jobs.

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) informed the meeting that 3,435 construction projects over 11.03 million square feet have been approved, while the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved 67 projects over 4.8 million square feet.

Likewise, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved 121 projects of 12.8 million square feet. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) has approved 33 projects of 9.1 million square feet while 269 projects of 40.8 million square feet are still under consideration.

Urban town of Ravi

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting on the progress of the Ravi Urban City Project and the Central Business Development Project, the Prime Minister stressed the need to pay special attention to environmental protection in both projects.

The Prime Minister was informed that 5,400 acres of land have been acquired as part of the Ravi City project, while a 17-kilometer-long access road will be constructed for the project. Regarding the protection of the environment, he was informed that 450 acres of land have been allocated to farms.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the progress made so far on the plan to establish the Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore. Officials said 10,000 trees will be planted in the CBD to protect the environment.

ABAD housing projects

The Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said the federal government has decided to contact the NAB to investigate the 269 pending housing projects of the Builders and Developers Association (ABAD ) in Sindh to settle liability.

The federal government and other provinces provided all possible support for the execution of ABAD projects, while the Sindh government did not cooperate with the association, Gill said at a press conference in the federal capital.

With the contribution of APP

