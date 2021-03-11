Politics
Chinese parliament approves proposal to build dam across Brahmaputra
The National People’s Congress (NPC) adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan on the last day of its six-day session and approved a development plan that contains 60 proposals to accelerate China’s development.
The Chinese parliament on Thursday adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan, the mega plan containing billions of dollars in projects, including the controversial hydroelectric project on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Arunachal Pradesh border, about which the Chinese India has raised concerns.
The National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislative assembly with more than 2,000 members mostly from the ruling Communist Party, adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and Goals long term until 2035, the last day of its six-day session on Thursday, state media reported.
In the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other senior leaders, the NPC approved a development plan that contains 60 proposals to accelerate China’s development. It was adopted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last year.
The 14th five-year plan included the construction of the dam on the lower Brahmaputra River on which India and Bangladesh, the riparian states, have expressed concerns. China played down those concerns by saying it would keep their interests in mind.
As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights over the waters of transboundary rivers, the Indian government has always conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and urged them to ensure that the interests of the states downstream are not harmed by any activity in the upstream areas.
Che Dalha, deputy head of the Communist Party of the Tibet Autonomous Region, told the AFN session that the authorities should make efforts to start construction (of the dam) this year.
Full planning and environmental impact assessments for the project are expected to be approved as soon as possible, he said on the sidelines of the Hong Kong-based AFN session last Saturday. Morning Message from South China quoted a press release from the provincial government of Tibet.
Mr. Che also said that exploration for natural gas in northern Tibet should be one of the goals of the country’s energy development goals over the next five years.
The plan calls for the construction of the dam in Medog County, where the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon is located. Medog is the last county in Tibet that borders Arunachal Pradesh.
The plan was first revealed late last year by Yan Zhiyong, chairman of Power Construction Corp of China or POWERCHINA.
He said that China will implement hydropower operation downstream of the Yarlung Zangbo River (the Tibetan name for Brahmaputra), which was clearly put forward in the proposals for formulating the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan and its long-term goals until 2035, made by the CPC Central Committee.
“There is no parallel in history … it will be a historic opportunity for the Chinese hydropower industry,” Yan said, quoted by official media at a conference to celebrate the 40th anniversary. of the founding of the China Society for Hydroelectric Engineering.
China has already commissioned the $ 1.5 billion Zangmu hydropower plant, the largest in Tibet in 2015.
India and China established an Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) in 2006 to discuss various issues related to transboundary rivers.
Under existing bilateral MOUs, China provides India with hydrological information on the Brahmaputra River and Sutlej River during flood seasons.
As part of the deal, China is providing data on the Brahmaputra River’s flood season between May 15 and October 15 each year.
Commenting on the proposal to build the dam, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing in Beijing on December 3 that hydroelectric development in the lower Yarlung Zangbo River was China’s legitimate right. When it comes to the use and development of cross-border rivers, China always acts responsibly, ”she said.
We have a development and conservation policy and all projects will go through science-based planning and evaluation taking full account of the downstream impact and taking into account the interests of the upstream and downstream regions ”, said Ms. Hua said.
The development of the lower Yarlung Zangbo is in the early stages of planning and evaluation. You don’t have to read too much, ”she said.
For a long time, China, India and Bangladesh have enjoyed good cooperation in hydrological information sharing, flood and disaster prevention and emergency management. We will continue to communicate through existing channels, ”she said.
Asked whether China will discuss the future course of action with India and Bangladesh, she said: In fact, for a long time the three countries, China, India and Bangladesh have been in close communication on hydrological information sharing, flood prevention and disaster reduction and contingency management. ”
In the future, China, India, Bangladesh and other relevant countries will continue to have good communication. There is no need to worry about this, ”she said.
