Billboards in Canada Thank India and PM Modi for Providing Covid-19 Vaccines





After Canada received the first batch of around five lakh doses of Covidshield vaccine from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, billboards appeared in the Greater Toronto Area thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for have provided vaccines against the coronavirus. The billboard read: “Thank you India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing COVID vaccines to Canada. Long live the Canada-India friendship ”. The sign also mentions the Hindu Forum, Canada, reports LiveMint. Canada, which has no domestic production, has contracts for Covid-19 vaccines from India and elsewhere. In February, Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau called Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request for vaccines. Trudeau had said that if the world succeeds in conquering COVID-19, “it would be important because of India’s enormous pharmaceutical capacity and PM Modi’s leadership in sharing that capacity with the world.” Associations linked to non-resident Indians, people of Indian origin and Hindu religious groups in many foreign countries play a crucial role in conducting public awareness programs for India. Putting up billboards and organizing events related to Indian culture has become mainstream. In 2020, a billboard featuring an image of Lord Ram with the Ram Mandir was shown in New York’s iconic Times Square as part of the Bhoomi Pujan celebrations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos