Jokowi withdraws coal waste from hazardous category

The government has issued regulations thatcoal waste in the category of hazardous and toxic waste (B3). The regulation is government regulation (PP) number 22 of 2021 regarding the implementation of environmental protection and management.

As for what is excluded from the category of hazardous waste, Fly ash and bottom ash (FABA) or solid waste generated by the process of burning coal in steam power plants, boilers and industrial furnaces for raw materials or for the needs of the construction sector.

The PP is a rule derived from the Job Creation Act No.11 of 2020 (Ciptaker). PP 22/2021 itself was signed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on February 2, 2021 to replace PP No. 101 of 2014 regarding the management of hazardous and toxic waste.

In article 458, paragraph 3, letter C PP 22/2021, it is explained that fly ash charcoal (FABA) steam power plant activities (PLTU) and other activities are not included in B3 waste. Instead, nonB3.

“Use of non-hazardous waste as raw material, namely the use of special non-hazardous waste such as coal fly ash from PLTU activities with CFB (Ciraiating Fluidi “zed Bed) minimal boiler technology used as construction raw material for replace the pozzolanic cement.The related article said.

Meanwhile, article 54, paragraph 1, letter a PP 101/2014 states that coal dust from the activities of PLTU is classified as B3 waste.

“Examples of the use of hazardous waste as a substitute for raw materials include the use of B3 fly ash from the coal combustion process in PLTU activities which is used as a raw material substitute for alumina-silica in industry. cement.», Explained Beleid which is no longer valid with the issuance of PP 22/2021.

Previously, the proposal was issued Fly ash and bottom ash (FABA) or solid waste generated by the process of burning coal in PLTUs, boilers and industrial ovens from the list of hazardous and toxic waste (B3) expressed by the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo).

Apindo National Executive Council President Haryadi B Sukamdani said no less than 16 Apindo associations have agreed to propose the elimination of FABA. They argued that based on the test results, they stated that FABA was not B3 waste.

According to Haryadi, the resulting FABA ranges from 10 to 15 million tonnes / year, currently it is still classified as B3 waste. Then, the FABA is listed in table 4, annex I PP n ° 101/2014 concerning the management of hazardous and toxic waste.

“In fact, the industry characteristic test results show that FABA meets the quality standards / threshold requirements listed in Government Regulation No. 101 of 2014, therefore it is classified as non-hazardous waste, as it is. is the case in several countries. , including the United States, China, India, Japan and Vietnam, ”Haryadikala said.

APKI Executive Director Liana Bratasida said that the level of FABA use in Indonesia is still very low, which is only 0 to 0.96 percent for fly ash and 0.05 to 1.98% for use clinker. In addition, he said that in several countries, FABA has also been used as a building material such as cement mixture in road, bridge and stockpile construction, mine reclamation, as well as for agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors. .

“The level of use of FABA in these countries is quite high, ranging from 44.8% to 86%,” said Liana.

However, the publication of PP 22/2021 which emitted coal waste from B3 waste has been criticized by environmental activists. One of them, an institution that focuses on renewable energy campaigns, Trend Asia. Through a tweet on its official Twitter account, Trend Asia said the government’s decision to remove coal waste from the hazardous and toxic waste category (B3) was problematic and very bad news for environmental sustainability and public health.

“Coal waste is very dangerous for the environment and public health because it contains chemical compounds such as arsenic, lead, mercury, chromium, etc. Therefore, the majority of countries in the world still classify coal waste as hazardous and toxic waste.A quote from Trend Asia’s Twitter feed on March 10, 2021.

