President’s questions slap as Boris Johnson allegedly lied to MPs





Sir Lindsay Hoyle slapped Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was accused of lying to MPs about the workers’ position on NHS funding. The Speaker first replied that you might be wrong after Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson told MPs that the Prime Minister was always right. Sir Lindsay then made a statement to MPs in light of concerns that Mr Johnson was wrongly claiming Labor voted against an NHS funding package. He insisted that MPs should take responsibility for correcting the record if they make a mistake in the Senate, adding: It is not dishonorable to make a mistake, but seeking to avoid admitting one is one. another matter. Sir Keir said the initial funding package included a 2.1% increase instead of the 1% now recommended by ministers. Mr Johnson has twice claimed Labor voted against the settlement for the NHS, but the NHS Funding Act was approved without a vote in early 2020. Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth accused Mr Johnson of misleading MPs and then used a social media post to say Mr Johnson lied to primary care facilities. The Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton has been disputed on several occasions over Mr Johnson’s comments, but has indicated he will not apologize or correct the case. At a briefing for Westminster reporters, No 10 was asked about 20 questions on the matter and Mr Johnsons addresses the truth. Sir Lindsay, in his statement, told the House of Commons: All MPs should correct the record if they make an incorrect statement in the House. Boris Johnson clashed with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday over proposals to lower inflation pay for NHS workers in England (Hannah Mckay / PA) The government’s ministerial code could not be clearer about what is expected of ministers. He said: It is of the utmost importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent mistakes as soon as possible. The President cannot be drawn into arguments as to whether a statement is inaccurate or not. It is a matter of political debate. All the members of this House are honorable. They must take responsibility for correcting the record if an error has been made. It is not dishonorable to make a mistake, but trying to avoid admitting one is another matter. What I have spoken about today is an important part of it and I hope all members will act in this spirit. Earlier in transport matters, Minister M. Stephenson was invited by Labors Grahame Morris (Easington) to correct the Prime Minister’s previous refusal on transport for the North suffering from a 40% budget cut. Mr. Stephenson replied: The honorable gentleman has been in this House long enough to know that the Prime Minister is always right. Sir Lindsay stepped in and said: You could be wrong. Mr Johnson claimed there had been no such reduction in Transport for the Norths ‘budget when it was challenged about it last month during First Ministers’ Questions. Documents from the board of directors of the transport body, which aims to boost connectivity in the north of England, said core government funding would increase from $ 10million in 2020/21 to $ 6million in 2021 / 22. Former Labor minister Dame Diana Johnson had asked Mr Johnson how the cut fits with his plan to level the North. In January, Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon also accused Mr Johnson of misleading MPs by saying his 200-day-old comments on the quarantine measures were recent.

