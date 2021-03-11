All former U.S. presidents except Trump call for vaccinations in new round of announcements





Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter appeared in a PSA vaccine released early Thursday. Trump did not take part in the campaign, although it is not clear whether he was asked. He also issued a statement saying “I hope everyone remembers” that the vaccine wouldn’t exist without him. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Every living former US president has appeared in an ad campaign asking Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the exception of Donald Trump, who instead issued a statement demanding credit for the vaccine.

On Thursday, the nonprofit Board of Directors released a public service advertisement featuring Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

“This vaccine is synonymous with hope,” Obama said in the video. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

Trump was noticeably absent, although it is not clear whether he was invited to join the campaign.

Hours before the campaign kicked off, however, Trump’s Florida personal office issued a statement claiming responsibility for the existence of the vaccines.

“I hope everyone remembers when they get the COVID-19 vaccine (often referred to as the China virus), that if I weren’t president you wouldn’t get this nice ‘injection’ for 5 years. , at best, and I probably wouldn’t have it at all. Hope everyone will remember this! He said, using a derogatory term for the new coronavirus, which was first discovered in China.

Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 10, 2021

Asked by Insider whether he asked Trump to join the PSA, an Ad Council said the project with the former presidents began last December. The spokesperson did not say whether the Advertising Council had approached Trump, who at the time was an incumbent president.

The spokesperson added that some of the commercials were shot during President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, which Trump did not attend, after visiting his Palm Beach resort this morning- the.

Trump said last year he would receive the vaccine, but did not say when, and did not say if he would follow the likes of Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence and get his picture live on television.

However, it was reported earlier this month that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump quietly received the vaccine at the White House in January.

President Donald Trump speaks at an “Operation Warp Speed ​​Vaccine Summit” at the White House compound, December 8, 2020. Evan Vucci / Associated Press

Trump has long claimed responsibility for securing a vaccine for the United States, despite his Operation Warp Speed ​​vaccine development program seen as a problem-ridden failure and widely criticized.

Members of the Biden administration said they did not inherit any coronavirus vaccine distribution plans from Trump’s White House, with a source telling CNN they had to “build everything from zero”.

Days before Biden’s inauguration, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Operation Warp Speed ​​would continue in the Biden administration, but that there was an “urgent need to remedy the failures of the Trump team’s approach to vaccine distribution. “

Biden then called the vaccine rollout under Trump a “dismal failure.”

Trump has missed his administration’s goal of delivering 20 million doses by the end of 2020 and Biden aims to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days in office, or by the 30th. April.

Biden’s plan appears to be on the right track and the vaccine rollout is well underway, prompting states like Texas and Mississippi to drop mandatory mask wear.

However, Biden said the move was premature and was an example of “Neanderthal thinking.”

Loading Something is loading.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos